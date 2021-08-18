Google Pixel Buds A-Series with Google Assistant launched in India; price and specifications

Marking their entry into the personal wireless audio segment in India, Google today announced its Pixel Buds A-Series. The new true wireless Pixel Buds features rich sound quality, Google Assistant hands-free support, real-time translation, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Google Pixel Buds.



Google Pixel Buds specifications

The Pixel Buds A-series packs a 12mm dynamic driver that is capable of delivering clear and natural sound, with Bass Boost for amplifying deep frequencies. According to the company, Google has scanned thousands of ears to make Pixel Buds A-Series a comfortable and secure fit. The TWS also features a special vent that reduces in-ear pressure and keeps the fit comfortable over time. Each earbud connects individually to the main device and has a strong independent transmission power to keep the sound clear and uninterrupted.

The new Pixel Buds A-Series comes with an Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on the surroundings. This feature proves useful while moving from a quiet interior to a noisy street, or while jogging past a loud construction site.



To ensure that the phone calls are as clear as they can be, Google Pixel Buds A-Series uses beamforming mics to focus on the voice and reduce outside noise. It also allows users to quickly switch back to their music after the call is over with an “Ok Google, play my music” voice command.



According to the company, the Pixel Buds A-Series is capable of delivering up to five hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 24 hours of battery life if you are using the charging case. A quick 15 minute rest in the charging case provides users up to three hours of listening time. Besides, the earbuds are sweat and water-resistant.

Hands-free access to the best of Google



The newly launched Pixel Buds come equipped with built right Google Assistant. You can use it to check the weather, get an answer, change the volume, and get notifications. The TWS also allows you to get real-time translation in more than 40 languages (including Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil). All the users need to do is, say “Ok Google, help me speak (name of the language)” to start a conversation.

Pixel Buds A-Series work with any phone running Bluetooth as standard wireless earbuds. Features like the Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Find my Device, Adaptive Sound, and more work on all Pixel and Android devices running Android 6.0 or above.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series price and availability



Pixel Buds A-Series in India come with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and it will be available on Wednesday, 25th August 2021 at Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq, and will be coming to more retail outlets. There will also be special launch offers, which will be announced on sale day.