Google Pixel Fold Reportedly Not Hit the Market Anytime Soon Due to Competitive Landscape

Foldable phones are now popular in the smartphone industry, with nearly every smartphone manufacturer experimenting with foldable phone designs and promising to release new foldable phones in the future years.

Google is one of the manufacturers that are likely to debut a new foldable smartphone. The Pixel 6 series was expected to be accompanied by the company's first foldable smartphone. While this did not occur, rumours eventually circulated that Google had postponed its intentions to release a foldable phone next year. According to a fresh claim by Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultant (DSCC), Google has cancelled plans to release the Pixel Fold next year.

Google Pixel fold Cancelled

"According to DSCC's supply chain sources, Google has chosen not to bring the Pixel Fold to market." "Not in 2021," Young remarked, "and reportedly not in the first half of 2022. One of several reasons behind Google's decision against releasing a foldable Pixel is that it would be too difficult to compete with devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and others. Young believes that in the United States and Europe, the price of the Google foldable smartphone would have been greater than Samsung's.

It comes as a surprise if the claims are genuine. More so, given Google's recent announcement of Android 12L, a customised operating system aimed at tablets and foldable devices. The Android 12L would be designed for larger devices, including foldable phones, according to Google.

Previous leaks suggested that the Pixel Fold will be similar in size to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, with LTPO and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It was not expected to have colour on the encapsulation or an under-panel camera, unlike the Z Fold 3. Furthermore, there were rumours that the cameras would not be cutting-edge. The Pixel Fold cameras were thought to be a step down from the previously introduced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, according to 9to5google.com.

The Pixel Fold was said to have the same 12.2 MP IMX363 sensor used in the Pixel 3 as the main sensor, as well as the IMX386 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 8MP IMX355 sensors for the inner and outer displays, according to reports.

Given that Google hasn't hinted at a foldable smartphone, it's safe to believe that the foldable Pixel won't be released anytime soon. In terms of foldable phones, it's been reported that Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Honor are all working on them. However, none of them has revealed any information about their upcoming foldable devices.

