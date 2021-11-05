Google Pixel Foldable to have same 12.2MP main camera from Pixel 5

According to an APK teardown performed by 9to5Google, Google's upcoming foldable Pixel device will not have the same beefed-up camera system as the Google Pixel 6 series.

The upcoming folding Pixel's codename is "Pipit," according to information discovered in the most recent release of Google's Camera app, which was changed from "Passport" at some point.

The "APK Insight" team at the outlet discovered that the foldable Pixel phone will have the same 12.2MP main camera as the Pixel 5. Instead of the 50MP GN1 sensor found in the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, that's the Sony IMX363. Another Sony IMX386 sensor is expected to be used on this device, most likely for the ultrawide camera.

There's also evidence of dual IMX355 sensors, which are used in the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6's 8MP selfie cameras (non-Pro). The "Pipit" is expected to have two selfie cameras: one for the exterior display while folded, and another for the interior display when unfolded.

The Pixel foldable phone from Google is expected to arrive in 2022. Google was expected to announce a foldable during its recent Pixel 6 launch event, but this did not happen. "isPixel2022Foldable" is mentioned in the Camera APK's code, which is the most recent evidence of a 2022 release. Other similar references, such as "IsPixel2019," which referred to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, suggest that the phone will be released next year.

Android 12L, a version of Android 12 optimised for tablets, foldables, and ChromeOS devices, was recently announced with a Q1 2022 release date. This means we can expect Google to announce a foldable Pixel device sometime after that, though it's unclear whether this will happen in 2022's H1 or H2.