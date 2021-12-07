Google Pixel Watch could run on a custom Samsung chip, official poster images leaked

The leaked renders of the Google Pixel Watch have already been out for a while. A new report also uncovered some intriguing details about the company's smartwatch.

The company’s poster images for the Pixel Watch have been revealed in a new YouTube video by Front Page Tech. According to the video, these are official marketing assets that will be seen online soon, which Jon Prosser allegedly captured from a leaked video. We can tell from these images that the design is consistent with the leaked renders we discussed earlier this year. The smartwatch appears to have a minor bezel and a slight curve, as well as a visible physical button.

Besides that, one of the images shows the Pixel Watch being used with Google Maps. Max Weinbach, on the other hand, has separately reported that this smartwatch will feature a custom made SoC (System on Chip) built by the South Korean company, Samsung.

We previously reported on a wearable with a custom chipset based on the 5nm process. According to the latest information, the chip in question will be manufactured by Samsung.

To put things simply, the new chipset for the upcoming smartwatch could be a customised version of the Exynos W920, which powers the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

Unfortunately, this information is still not official, so take it with a grain of salt for the time being. The Pixel Watch is also expected to be released next year, so stay tuned for more information.

