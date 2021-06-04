Google removes Kannada as the Ugliest language. Google apologises
Google searches by people are strange and very funny at times. People Google for just about anything and in most cases, google gets things right. But sometimes, the results can be unexpected or offensive to some. That is exactly what happened to people from Karnataka, who google-searched for 'The Ugliest Language in India'. To their utter disbelief, the search resulted in 'Kannada' as the ugliest language in India. Naturally, they were outraged and reported the issue to Google.
If Kannada is now called ugliest language in India, it is merely an attempt by @Google to insult this pride of Kannadigas. Demand apology from @Google ASAP to Kannada, Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken against @Google for maligning the image of our beautiful language! 2/2
— Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) June 3, 2021
He added that the Kannada language origin dates back as far as 2500 years and the language has been the pride of Kannadigas for ages. When contacted, a Google spokesperson said, "The search isn't always perfect. Sometimes, the way content is described on the internet can yield surprising results to specific queries."
The former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also went on to tweet and denounce Google. He wants to know why "Google behaves in an irresponsible way."
ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಸ್ವಾಭಿಮಾನದ ಅಲೆಗೆ @GoogleIndia @Google ಮಣಿದಿದೆ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಕೋರಿದೆ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಸಹಿಷ್ಣುಗಳು. ಆದರೆ ಅದನ್ನು ನಮ್ಮವರ ಭಾಷಾ ನಿರಭಿಮಾನ ಎಂದು ಭಾವಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕಾಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಸಿಡಿದು ನಿಲ್ಲುವುದು, ತಪ್ಪಿನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಪ್ರತಿರೋಧ ತೋರುವುದು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಚಾರಿತ್ರಿಕ ಗುಣ. ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಗಾಧ ಶಕ್ತಿಯೂ ಇದೆ. pic.twitter.com/NMfGw1MpTE
— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 3, 2021