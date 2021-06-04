Google removes Kannada as the Ugliest language. Google apologises

Until recently, if you Googled for what is the ugliest language in India, the result was Kannada. Google has taken it off and apologised after outrage from the government.

Google searches by people are strange and very funny at times. People Google for just about anything and in most cases, google gets things right. But sometimes, the results can be unexpected or offensive to some. That is exactly what happened to people from Karnataka, who google-searched for 'The Ugliest Language in India'. To their utter disbelief, the search resulted in 'Kannada' as the ugliest language in India. Naturally, they were outraged and reported the issue to Google.

Google was prompt to get the search removed. However, the government of Karnataka involved itself in the issue, they threatened to issue a legal notice for the search results. Karnataka's Minister for Kannada, Culture and Forest, Mr Aravind Limbavali, spoke to the media and said that a legal notice will be issued to Google for showing such an answer. Mr Limbavali took to Twitter and tweeted, "...is merely an attempt by Google to insult this pride of Kannadigas. I demand an apology from @Google ASAP to Kannada, Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken against Google for maligning the image of our beautiful language!"

If Kannada is now called ugliest language in India, it is merely an attempt by @Google to insult this pride of Kannadigas. Demand apology from @Google ASAP to Kannada, Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken against @Google for maligning the image of our beautiful language! 2/2 — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) June 3, 2021

He added that the Kannada language origin dates back as far as 2500 years and the language has been the pride of Kannadigas for ages. When contacted, a Google spokesperson said, "The search isn't always perfect. Sometimes, the way content is described on the internet can yield surprising results to specific queries."

The former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also went on to tweet and denounce Google. He wants to know why "Google behaves in an irresponsible way."

Share your comment ×