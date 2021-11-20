Google reportedly testing a new redesigned Play Store website

Despite the fact that the Play Store application for Android has gone through numerous design iterations over the years, the Play Store website has remained static. It has had the same early Material Design look for years, but that is finally changing. Google is currently testing a new Play Store site design in select regions, which appears to be a significant improvement over the current layout.

The new layout as reported by Android Police appears to be limited to a few regions, including Korea and Taiwan, and it varies by user account. Instead of being locked inside a horizontally-centred row, content is more stretched out. The page background is now white, the icons are larger, and some app listings like Netflix have a header image that spans the entire screen.

It's all still roughly in the same place, and yet a few key elements have shifted. The side menu, which previously included links to check purchased content, Play Points, and other information, is now only visible when you click your profile picture in the top-right corner. It would be nice to have that menu pinned to the left or right side of the screen on larger displays (like the old site), but it's not the end of the world.

In addition, there are some minor functional improvements over the previous design. The screenshot/media gallery on app pages now has a scrollbar, so you can see everything without having to hold down your mouse on the left and right arrow buttons. The main 'Apps' and 'Games' pages now have top-level filtering buttons for quickly navigating between phone, tablet, TV, Chromebook, Wear OS, and car applications.

All in all, this seems to be a positive update for the Play Store website, with none of the usual slew of regressions that accompany most redesigns. Google surely will make it available to everyone soon.