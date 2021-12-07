Google Rolled Out 1:1 Voice and Video Call Feature for Google Chat in Gmail on iOS and Android

Google has released a new feature for Gmail that allows users to make one-on-one calls. Google Chat inside the Gmail app for iOS and Android now supports one-on-one voice and video calls, according to the company. The functionality was first revealed in September, but it's now available to anyone with a Google Workspace, G Suite, or personal Google account as of December 6th.

Google Chat Call Feature

With this new Google Chat Call feature, you'll be limited to making voice and video calls to people on your chat list. Users will also find missed calls and details on current calls in Gmail's chat roster. All users with personal Google accounts, as well as Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business customers will be able to access the improved calling experience. The caller and the receiver must be using the updated version of Gmail to make and receive voice or video calls.

The upgrade is available to the users who have permitted permission to Google Chat in Gmail. The phone and video symbols will now appear in the top-right area of a one-on-one chat. Depending on your option, you can make an audio or video call by touching on one of these icons. A blue banner will appear at the top of the screen in Gmail to alert you to an ongoing call. The top banner will show the caller's name as well as the duration of the call. Gmail will display a red phone or video icon in the discussion and chat roster to indicate missed calls.

The Gmail calling update happens to coincide with Google's move from Hangouts to Google Chats. While the change was initially intended for Google Workspace users, it is progressively becoming available to all users as the Hangouts service is being phased out.

It's a little change, but it helps Google achieve its objective of making Gmail the hub for all of its communication services. Even if you start a call from within the Google Chat app, you'll be sent to the Gmail app, according to Google's article. You can enable it after navigating to General > Chats from the settings menu on the Gmail app, toggle on Show the chat and spaces tab to activate Google Chat.

