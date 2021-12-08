Google Stadia now rolling out to LG smart TVs

Google's Stadia game streaming platform has had a rough start, but the last few months have given Stadia players some reasons to stay engaged. Phone Link was released in September, transforming your smartphone into a touch-screen gamepad for Stadia games, and Google has offered sale after sale on Stadia hardware. The platform's reach is now expanding even further, as Google is bringing the service to select LG smart TVs.

Stadia is now available for LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and 6.0 via a new app in the LG Content Store. "Stadia is free for anyone to access," Google said in a statement, "and now LG Smart TV owners across Stadia's 22 support countries only need their favourite controller to start playing one of the 200+ games on the Stadia store." In short, it should function similarly to Stadia on other TV platforms.

LG is one of the largest TV brands in the US followed by some other markets. In the US it holds an estimated 12 per cent market share last year, trailed only by Vizio, Alcatel/TCL, and Samsung. That's a sizable potential market for Google, especially considering Stadia requires nothing more than the app installed. You're probably better off purchasing a Stadia Controller for the best experience, but your phone (or a USB gamepad plugged into your phone) can still function as a controller in a pinch.

Stadia first appeared on Android TV in June of this year, so it's already available on the majority of smart TVs running Android/Google TV, but this is the first time Stadia has expanded to a non-Android TV platform. Stadia is not available on Roku, another popular TV platform (which powers the majority of TCL/Alcatel smart TVs), nor on Samsung's Tizen-powered TVs.

Stadia is also not available on Apple TV, though Apple has made it clear that game streaming services are not permitted on the App Store.

