Google stop App from tracking user data. Follows Apple's move

Last month, Apple provided a security update that allowed the user to choose if he/she wanted Apps to have access to their user data. This feature will let users keep their data more secure and opt-out from sharing information for Apps on the phone. The new security update is explained well in the video Apple released a few weeks back. Watch the video below. It is hilarious and on point.

Googles Move

Google is hot on the heels of Apple and has decided to provide a similar update to the Andoird users in the upcoming security update. This is a great move by Google because Google was already facing the heat from government bodies for not giving the users enough control over their privacy settings. There is a lawsuit filed against Google in Arizona, USA. It implies that Google had intentionally made it difficult for a user to hide their location from them(google) and forced other smartphone manufacturers to do so. Google had denied those allegations and with the new privacy settings, Google seems to be setting the record right.

In the updated policy, Google says, "As part of Google Play services update in late 2021, the advertising ID will be removed when a user opts out of personalization using advertising ID in Android Settings. Any attempts to access the identifier will receive a string of zeros instead of the identifier." It adds, "As part of Google Play services update in late 2021, the advertising ID will be removed when a user opts out of personalization using advertising ID in Android Settings. Any attempts to access the identifier will receive a string of zeros instead of the identifier."

What do App developers have to say?

When Apple first updated their privacy settings, App developers were enraged as it would be difficult, to push ads to users. Facebook too, appealed to the users to reconsider before denying Apps access to their user information as small business owners depend on revenues generated by these ads. Later Facebook released a statement says that they will work around the problem and create new solutions.