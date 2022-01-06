Google to bring Nearby Share to Windows, Working with OEMs

Google is working on a new feature to offer seamless interoperability between Android phones and Windows PCs, in addition to a slew of new features to make Android phones and Chromebooks synergize better than ever before. In its CES 2022 keynote, the company mentioned this upcoming feature, which appears to be an AirDrop alternative for Windows PCs and Android phones based on the information provided.

Users will be able to connect their Android phones to a compatible Windows PC using Fast Pair, according to Google. Users will be able to connect Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files with Nearby Share once it has been set up.

Google hasn't revealed all of the details about this feature yet, but it says it's working with OEMs such as Acer, HP, and Intel to bring these features to select Windows PCs later this year.

Google has been working on bringing Nearby Share to Windows PCs for quite some time. Nearby Share first appeared on Windows in July of last year, via Google Chrome. The feature, however, was not operational at the time. However, it appears that Google has abandoned that implementation, as the video above shows a native Nearby Share implementation on Windows that does not require Google Chrome.