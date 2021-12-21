Google to stop updating its OnHub Wi-Fi routers soon

The Google OnHub, which was developed by TP-Link and Asus in 2015, was Google's first effort at a Wi-Fi router. It was a moderate success, and the Google Wifi mesh router technology replaced it the following year (which became the Nest Wifi in 2019). Despite the fact that all Google Wifi and Nest Wifi products are still fully supported, Google will stop supporting OnHub within the next year.

OnHub subscribers will receive an email from Google advising them of future changes (via Android Police). "OnHub device support will expire on December 19, 2022," the warning reads. Your router will continue to function after that, but it will not get any new software or security updates, and performance cannot be guaranteed. You won't be able to update network settings, connect devices, or conduct speed tests using any Google Home app features. Also unavailable will be Google Assistant commands such as "Hey Google, pause my Wi-Fi."

Simply put, OnHub routers will continue to connect your home to the internet after December 20, 2022, but you won't be able to modify any settings or use many of the current capabilities. That's not fantastic for a high-end router system that's less than ten years old and was only recently sold by Google. OnHub routers are still available from third-party dealers on Newegg and other sites (but you shouldn't)

However, there is some good news from Google: the email issued to OnHub users includes a 40% discount coupon that can be used with Nest Wifi devices. Because OnHub was not a mesh network system, the equivalent one-unit Nest Wifi would cost at most $101 after the discount. It's unclear whether the discount stacks with the Google Store's Nest hardware deal, which would reduce the total to $89 if it did (at least until the sale ends). The ordinary Google Wifi is still available for purchase at lower costs via Google, but the firm isn't offering any special discounts.

