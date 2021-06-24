Government orders Facebook, Twitter, Google to remove fake accounts within 24 hours of complaint

The Indian government has ordered all the social media companies to remove all fake profiles within 24hours of the complaint. All you need to know.

In strict action against the face account holders on the social media platform, the Indian government has ordered all the social media companies to remove all fake profiles within 24hours of the complaint. This includes companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google. According to the latest circular from the government, social media sites have to delete all accounts with fake profile pictures of popular celebrities, known people, businesses, and even normal users within 24 hours of complaint. It seems this comes as the new IT rules and all the social media platforms have to immediately begin the action. Reports claimed that this is a move to eliminate all fake accounts which are used for illegal activities or users who are making the same accounts as celebrities and spreading rumours.

Social media companies to delete all the fake accounts

“If a known actor, or a cricketer, or a politician, or any other user objects to another person using his or her image to gain followers or to make their messaging more visible, or to carry out an illegal act, then they are within their right to ask the companies to take down the account. Provisions to this effect have been added to the new IT Rules for social media companies, and they have to take remedial action within a day after being notified by a user," TOI quoted an official as saying.

As mentioned above there are numerous users who impersonate social media accounts of celebrities, influencers, activists, and even businesses and corporates. These impersonators use fake accounts to gain followers and other crimes. They copy the entire content along with the profile picture and make all the updates including stories to make it look legit.

There are numerous accounts on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter that are created either to promote brands or to impersonate others. It seems this is going to be a great strategy to remove those users and eliminate confusion.

