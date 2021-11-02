Grab Apple iPhone 13 as low as Rs 55,900 this Diwali

Apple has recently launched its latest lineup of flagship phones in the iPhone 13 series which includes — iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The pricey iPhones were launched in India with a starting price of Rs 69,900. Now in the latest report, it has been claimed that the company is offering the iPhone 13 for Rs 55,900, which is less than the launch price of the iPhone 13 mini. Let’s have a look at how you can claim the iPhone 13 as low as Rs 55,000.

iPhone 13 Diwali offer on Apple Store

The iPhone 13 series was launched with a plethora of improvements from its predecessor. The handset comes with the latest Bionic A15 chipset, improved camera features, revamped design, and a lot more among others. The company is now offering a big discount on the iPhone 13 if you are purchasing the phone from iStore India. Under the Diwali sale, the company is offering iPhone 13 at Rs 55,900.

You can grab the phone at as low as Rs 55,900 as the company is offering an array of discounts on various EMI options. You can also trade your old phone and reduce the price of the iPhone 13 further. Do note that the offer is valid for Apple iStore and online stores as well.

Just to recall, Apple announced its new iPhone13 lineup in new colours, bigger batteries, OLED displays, and more. The iPhone 13 features an upgraded display and better cameras. Apple has also introduced cinematic mode which helps you record 4K videos at 60fps. And thanks to advanced artificial intelligence, when you start recording videos in the cinematic mode it will hold the focus which will anticipate and intelligently change the focus for you.

Under the hood, the iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is said to be the fastest CPU in any smartphone and up to 50% faster than the leading competition.