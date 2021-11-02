Grab Apple iPhone 13 as low as Rs 55,900 this Diwali

by Karan Sharma   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:51 AM IST  |  985
   
Apple iPhone 13, Apple, Smartphone, News
Grab Apple iPhone 13 as low as Rs 55,900 this Diwali
Advertisement

Apple has recently launched its latest lineup of flagship phones in the iPhone 13 series which includes — iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The pricey iPhones were launched in India with a starting price of Rs 69,900. Now in the latest report, it has been claimed that the company is offering the iPhone 13 for Rs 55,900, which is less than the launch price of the iPhone 13 mini. Let’s have a look at how you can claim the iPhone 13 as low as Rs 55,000. 

iPhone 13 Diwali offer on Apple Store 

The iPhone 13 series was launched with a plethora of improvements from its predecessor. The handset comes with the latest Bionic A15 chipset, improved camera features, revamped design, and a lot more among others. The company is now offering a big discount on the iPhone 13 if you are purchasing the phone from iStore India. Under the Diwali sale, the company is offering iPhone 13 at Rs 55,900. 

You can grab the phone at as low as Rs 55,900 as the company is offering an array of discounts on various EMI options. You can also trade your old phone and reduce the price of the iPhone 13 further. Do note that the offer is valid for Apple iStore and online stores as well. 

Just to recall, Apple announced its new iPhone13 lineup in new colours, bigger batteries, OLED displays, and more. The iPhone 13 features an upgraded display and better cameras. Apple has also introduced cinematic mode which helps you record 4K videos at 60fps. And thanks to advanced artificial intelligence, when you start recording videos in the cinematic mode it will hold the focus which will anticipate and intelligently change the focus for you. 

Under the hood, the iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is said to be the fastest CPU in any smartphone and up to 50% faster than the leading competition. 

What are the features of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini?
The latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. This chipset is built on a 5 nm fabrication process, packing two high-performance cores, and four high-efficiency cores.
What are the camera features of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini?
The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 smartphones come with dual cameras at the back. On iPhone 13 and 13 mini, you will get a primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture with optical image stabilization.
Apple iPhone 13 price in India?
The price for iPhone 13 mini 128 GB is $699 which is approximately Rs. 51,000. And iPhone 13 128 GB cost $799 which is approximately Rs. 58,000. Apple hasn’t revealed prices for its higher storage variants.
Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Strontium Pollex 32gb Flash Drive (black/red)

Strontium Pollex 32gb Flash Drive (black/red)

₹478.00
₹990.00 (52%)
 Buy Now
Lenovo 300 Wired Plug & Play Usb Mouse, High Resolution 1600 Dpi Optical Sensor, 3-button Design With Clickable Scroll Wheel, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic Mouse For Comfortable All-day Grip (gx30m39704)

Lenovo 300 Wired Plug & Play Usb Mouse, High Resolution 1600 Dpi Optical Sen...

₹249.00
₹506.00 (51%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Fire-boltt 360 Spo2 Full Touch Large Display Round Smart Watch With In-built Games, 8 Days Battery Life, Ip67 Water Resistant With Blood Oxygen And Heart Rate Monitoring (black), M (bsw003)

Fire-boltt 360 Spo2 Full Touch Large Display Round Smart Watch With In-built Gam...

₹2,499.00
₹8,999.00 (72%)
 Buy Now
Tukzer Usb Small Desk Fan – 8.3 Inch Portable Fans With 3 Speeds Strong Airflow, Quiet Operation, Personal Table Fan For Home, Office, Bedroom (white)

Tukzer Usb Small Desk Fan – 8.3 Inch Portable Fans With 3 Speeds Strong Ai...

₹1,115.00
₹2,199.00 (49%)
 Buy Now
View All