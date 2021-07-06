GTA 6 may not launch until 2024 or 2025; the game is still in early development

Rockstar Games is allegedly working on the GTA 6 instalment. It’s been over eight-year since the launch of GTA 5, but the upcoming GTA VI game will not be released any time soon.

Grand Theft Auto or GTA is one of the most popular games available on the market at the moment. The previous game in the series called Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013 and it earned a massive success soon after the launch. As of May 2021, the GTA V has reportedly been sold over 145 million times across all platforms globally. Now, the brand is allegedly working on the GTA 6 instalment. It’s been over eight-year since the launch of GTA 5, but the upcoming GTA VI game will not be released any time soon.

Reports suggest GTA Vi will not be released before 2024 or 2025

If the reports are to be believed, GTA 6 will not be released before 2024 or 2025. The game is still in the early development stage. A video posted by the game leaker Tom Henderson revealed that the Grand Theft Auto 6 will be taking place in a modern setting, which will also be including the popular Vice City map in some capacity. Notably, the Vice City map will be changing over the course of time similar to the Fortnite game’s regular updates.

Soon after Tom Handerson posted his video, the Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier corroborated the details shared by Handerson. He mentioned that “Idk why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023. Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard”. So, the latest leaks regarding the launch of the GTA 6 in 2023 have disappointed the fans who were expecting a release in the year.

Rockstar Games hasn’t made any official announcement regarding the launch of the GTA 6

It’s worth mentioning that the developers of the GTA game aka Rockstar Games have not made any official announcement regarding the launch of the upcoming GTA game. So, we advise you to take the aforementioned information with a pinch of salt for now. We will update you more on the development of the GTA 6 in the near future, so tuned to Pinkvilla Tech.

When was GTA 5 released? The GTA 5 was launched in September 2013. The game was released for all major platforms including Windows, Xbox, and Playstation. Which platforms is the GTA 5 available on? The GTA 5 is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Sony PlayStation 5. When is the GTA 6 launching? The Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to launch in the early 2024 or by the end of 2025. The game is expected to have a GTA Vice City-like map.

