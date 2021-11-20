GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition Patches Coming Soon, Original Games Being Reinstated On PC

Rockstar Games issued a statement in which it apologised for the ongoing issues with GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition and promised that additional updates will be released to improve the experience for everyone. Rockstar also announced plans to re-release the original versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas on PC, while asking fans to refrain from harassing its developers on social media.

"We want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games," Rockstar said in its statement. "The Grand Theft Auto series--and the games that make up this iconic trilogy--are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect."

Rockstar stated that it has "ongoing plans" to address the technical issues with each game and that it is hopeful that all three games will eventually "reach the level of quality that they deserve to be."

Rockstar will release a new title update for each of the three games in the coming days, which will address "a number of issues." The patch notes have not yet been made public.

In addition, Rockstar said in a statement that it is saddened to hear that people are lashing out and harassing the studio's developers on social media as a result of the issues. "We would like to respectfully ask our community to please maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work through these issues," Rockstar said.

Lastly, Rockstar has stated that the original versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas will be available on the Rockstar Store in a bundle "shortly." The games were delisted ahead of the release of the Definitive Editions on PC and console. However, Rockstar has not stated whether or not they will return to consoles.

Everyone who buys The Definitive Edition on PC before June 30, 2022, will receive the classic GTA games for free via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

The Definitive Edition includes updated versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas with improved visuals, refrigerators from GTA V, and GTA V-style controls.

While Rockstar is working on official updates, modders have begun to create their own fixes for the game's visual and other issues. The game received a 4/10 rating from GameSpot's Definitive Edition review, which highlighted the game's various graphical flaws.

If the GTA re-releases go well, Rockstar may remaster Red Dead Redemption next. Take- Two's Take-Two CEO Karl Slatoff recently explained Take-stance Two's on remasters, saying it's all about the money.