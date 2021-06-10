Happy 49th Birthday Sundar Pichai; Lesser known facts about Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai is the current CEO for Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google. He celebrates his 49th birthday today. Wishing you a very Happy Wala Birthday Sundar

"Going forward, Sundar will be the CEO of both Google and Alphabet... There is no one that we have relied on more since Alphabet was founded, and no better person to lead Google and Alphabet into the future," wrote founders Page and Brin in a letter to the employees. Sundar started his work with Google in 2004, has worked on Google Chrome, Google Drive and then took over the responsibility of Android. Sundar later went on the add Gmail and Google Maps under his portfolio. In 2015, Sundar was appointed as the CEO of Google and later in the same year was announced as the CEO of Google's parent company Alphapet Inc.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin choose Sudar Pichai to lead Google because of his proven track record and importantly, his humble beginnings. Below some of the lesser-known facts about Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai

Pichai Sundararajan is the Sundar's full name. The world knows him as Sundar Pichai.

Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Sundar's family had a modest house shared between his family and tenants. According to him, he and his family slept on the living room floor.

Sundar has an incredible numerical recall. He recollects every number he has dialled to date.

Sundar has a Metallurgical Engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur, India.

Sundar married his love Anjali, whom he dated when in India. Pichai and Anjali have two children together.

Sundar was in negotiations with Microsoft in 2014. Google retained him by offering $50 million in stocks each year.

Sundar was appointed as the CEO of Google in 2015 but was responsible for the day-to-day activities at Google since 2014.

According to his work colleagues, Sundar will walk out of meetings. He will return with a solution to the problem that was being discussed.

Sundar is fond of cricket and football/soccer.

