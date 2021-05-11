Happy National Technology Day. On this day, India went Nuclear

Indian military conducted a series of nuclear test explosions under the name Pokhran II on 11th May 1998. National Technology day is a homage to that day.

India conducted its first nuclear test explosion in May 1974. The operation was named Smiling Buddha(what a cool name for a nuclear bomb). India did not conduct any more nuclear tests for another 24 years. Guess we were not happy with the smile Laughing Buddha produced.

The second phase of the tests commenced under the leadership of late Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who was then the Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister and the Head of DRDO( Defence Research and Development Organisation). Also heading the second phase was Dr R.Chidambaram, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and the Department of Atomic energy. The objective of these test was to conduct a series of test explosions which could produce yields up to 200 kilotons. Phase two consisted of five explosions. The first would be from a fusion bomb and the other four from fission bombs.

11th May 1998, the second phase went live under the code name Operation Shakti. A fusion and two fission bombs detonated that day. The other two fission bombs were detonated on the 13th of May 1998. Each of these detonations named under the series Shakti-I to Shakti-V. We now collectively call this operation Pokhran-II, and the 1974 test is called Pokhran-I.

The Indian government then led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee convened a press conference to declare India as a full-fledged nuclear state. There were a variety of sanctions against India by major countries like Japan and the United States. But India had made their point. We are nuclear-capable.

Happy National Technology day.

