Hefty discount on TCL 4K QLED Smart TVs during the TCL TV Days on Amazon

The TCL TV Days are live on Amazon from November 16, 2021, to November 20, 2021, where the customers can get to avail the latest smart TVs from TV at jaw-dropping prices along with a plethora of exciting offers. TCL being a global leader when it comes to TV manufacturing understands the requirements of the customers and is always up to deliver the best products and services. A wide range of TCL TVs including some of the latest launches will also be available for sale. Apart from this, several other models of TVs available in various screen sizes will also be put on sale.

The Smart TV market in India has seen drastic growth over the past few years and TCL is continuously working towards meeting the customer’s requirements by combining the latest technology with innovation. The brand keeps into consideration the requirements of the modern, young and dynamic consumers. Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India says that “In the current times every consumer wants to own a Smart TV and sale offers like these help the consumers fulfil their wishlist without burning a hole in their pockets. At the same time, these sale offers are also an opportunity for the brand to widen its reach and strengthen its consumer base.”

C825 Mini LED

One of the latest launches from TCL the C825 Mini LED is the first-ever Mini LED TV of India. The device promises better picture quality and precision this TV all thanks to Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby ATMOS that provides the best in class picture quality and audio experience as well. The device also features Hands-free Voice Control for ensuring seamless control to users, enabling them to operate their TV using simple and direct voice commands. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch the Mini LEDs are priced at INR 1,47,999 and 1,05,999 respectively.

C815 4K QLED

The TCL C815 features Quantum Dot technology along with Dolby Vision. The TV also supports HDR 10+ and MEMC to give you a flawless viewing experience. As far as the audio is concerned the TV gives you Dolby Audio coupled with ONKYO soundbar for truly immersive listening. The TV is also designed elegantly with an ultra-slim metallic body that goes well with any sort of interior. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch the C815 4K QLED TVs are priced at INR 79,999 and 59,999 respectively.

C715 4K QLED

Featuring Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and IPQ Engine the device promises an exceptional TV viewing experience. Supported by Dolby ATMOS the TV also offers DTS Smart Audio Processing for a never before listening experience. The Hands-free voice control feature ensures seamless control of the TV. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 46,999, INR 52,999 and INR 89,999, respectively.

C725 4K UHD QLED

The TCL C725 offers awesome display and sound quality along with the in-built smart features. The TV allows you to stay connected, updated and happy. Enabled with far-field voice control you can now access and control your TV without using the remote. With the game master now you can enjoy a gaming experience like never before. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 62,999, INR 72,999 and INR 87,999, respectively.

P715 AI-Enabled 4K LED

The device sports A+ Grade Panel along with micro dimming to ensure the best in class picture quality. The Dolby Audio promises ultra-realistic and enhanced sound. The device also comes up with smart connectivity where you can operate your TV in a smarter way of living. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch the TVs are priced at INR 31,999, INR 34,999, INR 41,999 and INR 63,999 respectively.

P615 4K LED

The device is capable of producing stunning details, all shades of light, and natural colours for a truly immersive viewing experience. The 4K upscaling technology coupled with micro dimming improves picture clarity and LED performance. The Dolby audio produces clear and powerful sound. The TV also comes with a built-in Google Assistant. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch the devices are priced at INR 29,999, INR 37,999, INR 35,999, INR 39,999 and INR 57,999 respectively.

P725 4K LED

Powered by TCL Smart AI and Android R(11) the P725 comes with a magical web camera to give you cutting edge intelligent functions and a range of entertainment experiences. The viewers also get to enjoy super smooth visuals through MEMC. The TV is built for more interactive functionality and better entertainment. Available in 65-inch the TV is priced at 87,999.

S6500S

Apart from providing you with a completely immersive experience, the television also comes with ample connectivity features to ensure you get the best entertainment experience. The TV also sports internet connectivity which allows you to browse and watch your favourite program without any glitch. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 15,499.

P30S HD Ready

The elegant and powerful P30S smart Android TV delivers immersive pictures, thrilling acoustics, and a diverse selection of entertainment options. This home entertainment device features a slim design to enhance your décor, a stereo surrounds sound box speaker for dynamic sound, and a Chromecast built-in to cast content from your smart devices. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 15,499.

FHD S6500FS

Offering an excellent viewing experience the TV also comes with a host of connectivity features to ensure you can expand the horizons of your entertainment. Supporting internet browsing the television also allows you to experience the online world on a huge screen and keeps you connected at all times. All this coupled with a sleek design blends right in with your home décor. Available in 40-inch and 43-inch the TV is priced at INR 21,499 and INR 27,499 respectively.

S65A HD Ready LED

The HDR feature on the TCL S65A Android TV optimizes picture contrast, image details, and adds colours to the images, enhancing your viewing experience. The use of a special algorithm automatically alters the illumination of this smart TV to augment the brightness of on-screen objects. This allows you to create graphics with a larger range of brightness and finer details. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 16,499.

P30FS

The A+ Grade Panel, along with HDR 10, and micro dimming ensures the viewers to, uplift the TV viewing experience. Along with this the TV also comes with built-in stereo box speakers and Dolby Audio that helps in optimizing the sound quality. The voice remote makes your life easier by allowing you to control the TV through voice commands. Available in 43-inch the TV is priced at INR 27,499.