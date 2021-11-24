Here is the list of best AI Chatbots in India

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing our world, especially the way we interact. AI-powered chatbots are soon becoming a norm for most brands across the globe. With NLP (Natural Language Processing), AI chatbots have become equipped to understand the customer's intent, study its interaction history and then provide a personalized response to a query.

There is continuous advancement focussed on making chatbots more multilingual, training them to understand cultural nuances and colloquialisms with the sole intention of making conversations with them as human-like as possible.

Today, companies use AI chatbots for lead generation, engagement, customer support, in-store experience replication, personalized recommendations, selling, and much more. And chatbots are predicted to save businesses $8billion by 2022.

If you want to implement an AI chatbot solution for your business and are looking for inspiration then we have made your job a lot easier. Here we have made a list of top AI chatbot solutions implemented by India's leading brands across sectors.

Dom by Dominos

Maintaining the ethos of the QSR industry of fast service, Domino's Virtual Assistant helps its website and mobile app visitors to fulfill their pizza cravings by assisting them to the nearest stores, getting the best offers, tracking orders, and answering queries.

This simple chatbot solution eases the ordering process leading to a more significant customer experience.

JioMart

JioMart is an offline to online grocery service that allows you to order online, after which the product is delivered from a nearby local store. When JioMart was experiencing 3x more traffic than expected. They realized the need for automation to augment their customer support, which led to deploying a WhatsApp chatbot that scales customer support efforts and delivers a highly efficient user experience. The chatbot helps resolve critical use cases such as check order status, delay in delivery, replacement request, refund-related query, and more.

Nykaa Virtual Assistant

Beauty product buying needs to be an engaging and personalized experience. To cater to this demand, Nykaa has deployed an AI chatbot aimed at helping customers find products that are best suited to their needs.

Once the visitor has chosen the category they want to explore, it shows the option of scheduling a free video consultation with one of their beauty experts to discuss specific needs. But if someone is wary of video calling and prefers chatting, the assistant recommends solutions based on parameters like budget, a product used in the past, etc.

E.g., Suppose someone is looking for shampoo. They need to give information about the type of scalp, the brands used earlier, their experience with it, budget, etc., to the chatbot to provide the best recommendation.

Jeep Support

Jeep Support, as the name suggests, is an AI support chatbot. The chatbot helps the existing car buyers to find the nearest dealer or workshop and assists in registering complaints.

Whereas, for a new customer, it gives an option of e-booking, scheduling a test drive, and also shares information regarding the variants available and other such details.

It engages visitors by sharing interesting facts about the brand's legacy and promotes the Jeep driving community.

Trip Planner by Travel Triangle

Travel planning is stressful; who doesn't need their travel planner? Travel triangle has solved this exact problem for its customers with the help of its Trip Planner Virtual Assistant, which helps visitors plan an entire holiday based on their preference of location, occasion, company, activities, budgets, etc. The assistant is deployed both on its website and the app.

It also assists in preparing a day-to-day itinerary for the vacation. And if you are looking for a completely customized package, it conveniently routes it to a travel expert.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Virtual Assistant

With the pandemic, health has taken precedence. And today, more and more people prefer to get their health needs catered to without physically going to a medical facility. Dr.Lal PathLabs intelligent chatbot helps its customers with COVID-related information, locating the nearest center, tracking reports, etc. It also guides about the various tests and their pricing.

Know how Haptik helped Dr. Lal PathLabs Scale their Customer Support Strategy

EVA by HDFC

Navigation of a banking website with its plethora of offerings is a tiresome process. Getting even trivial information looks like a mammoth task that will take too much time. To free customers from this directionless searching, multiple clicks, and hours of waiting on calls to reach an agent, HDFC has introduced EVA (Electronic Virtual Assistant), India's first and largest AI-powered banking chatbot.

EVA is available 24/7 to help customers get information about their accounts, cards, or any other service they have enrolled in or are interested in knowing. It assists in bill payments, registers complaints, and much more. It is also present on Google Assistant and Amazon Echo devices.

Tally's Virtual Assistant

For a B2B enterprise, providing its customers personalized and unified customer experience is a must. Tally's Intelligent Virtual Assistant is aimed at delivering precisely this.

It engages visitors when they land on the website, addresses routine queries, and encourages them to schedule a demo with the sales team. It also promotes product launches, feature updates, exciting news, and alerts to improve user engagement.