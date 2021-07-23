Here's how to watch Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony on your phone, online, and TV

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 will be held later today at 4.30 IST. The much-anticipated athletics event of the year will be live broadcasted through a number of channels across the globe, as the sporting festival is proceeding without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from the opening ceremony, all of the games will also be live-streamed online so everyone can watch the latest games at the ease of their home. So if you are planning to watch the Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, then here’s how you can do the same.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony: watch online on your phone and laptop

This year, Sony Sports Network has bagged the exclusive rights to broadcast all events including the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in India. If you are planning to watch the opening ceremony on your smartphone, then you can simply download the SonyLIV application on your Android or iOS device. However, to watch the ceremony, you will need to purchase either a monthly subscription of Rs 299 or a yearly subscription of Rs 999 of SonyLIV premium.

Notably, if you are a subscriber of Reliance Jio telecom operator, then there’s good news. Reliance Jio users will be able to watch the Tokyo Olympics 2021 ceremony for absolutely free using the JioTV application on their smartphones. For the uninitiated, JioTV offers live channels including Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3, which will provide access to the latest Olympic games for Jio users.

If you are planning to watch the Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony on your laptop or desktop computer, then simply head to SonyLIV.com. There you will be able to watch the sports event on your large screen. However, it’s worth mentioning that similar to the phone version of SonyLIV, you will also need to purchase its premium subscription to watch the event on the web.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony: watch online on your TV

As we mentioned above, Sony will be broadcasting the Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony as well as all the sports events on its various Sony TEN and SIX television channels. These channels include Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony Ten 2, Ten 2 HD, Ten 3, Ten 3 HD, Ten 4, and Ten 4 HD. All these channels are available for various direct-to-home service providers including Tata Sky DTH, Airtel Digital TV DTH, Dish TV DTH, and Videocon D2H.

You can browse through your D2H service provider’s channel menu to find the aforementioned Sony SIX and Ten channels to watch the latest Olympics ceremony. It’s worth mentioning that National broadcaster Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan will also be broadcasting the Tokyo Olympics live.

Just to remind you again, the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 will be broadcasted on the aforementioned channels from 4.30 pm India time.

Image credits - Reuters