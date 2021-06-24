Here’s the first look at Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 ahead of the launch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 is expected to offer a circular display, slimmer bezels, and 40mm and 44mm size variants.

Just yesterday, Samsung announced that its Mobile World Congress (MWC) event will take virtually on June 28th. The brand has already revealed that it will be showcasing the future of its smartwatches at the upcoming event. The next-gen smartwatch from the brand is expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4. Ahead of the launch, a few CAD-based press renders of the wearable have been leaked on the interwebs. The renders have provided details regarding the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 design

As you can see in the images, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be arriving with a slightly refreshed design with narrow bezels. The device will have new band fasteners without any gap between the smartwatch and the strap. The wearable is claimed to be arriving in 40mm and 44mm size variants. The renders also show that the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be arriving with longer side buttons as compared to the previous-gen Galaxy Watch.

Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 will be arriving with a circular display. The renders suggest that the wearable will be available in a number of colour options – White, Green, Black, and Silver. Notably, the source suggests that the colour shades of the device in the render might not be completely accurate. A Rose Gold variant of the smartwatch is also expected to be launched alongside these models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 features and specifications

According to the earlier reports, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be arriving with a 2D glass screen and a titanium or aluminium frame. The wearable is said to be powered by a new 5nm fabrication process-based processor. The smartwatch is expected to come with the new Tizen Wear OS, which will be based on Google’s Wear OS platform.

As we mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 could be introduced at this year’s MWC. As for the pricing, the upcoming Samsung smartwatch is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000. We will know more at the brand’s MWC event on June 28th, so stay tuned.

When the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 launching? Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Watch Active 4 at its Mobile World Congress event on June 28th. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3 in India? The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3 is available at the starting price of Rs 29,990 in India. This model only offers Bluetooth connectivity. What will be the features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4? The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 smartwatch is expected to come with a 5nm processor, a circular display, and 40 and 44mm size variants.

