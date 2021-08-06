Here's what we know about Google Pixel 5a's specs and pricing ahead of launch on August 26th

Google is all set to launch its most anticipated flagship series smartphones called the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both the smartphones are slated to launch globally in the fall of this year, but it's still unknown whether they will make it to the Indian market or not. The upcoming Pixel 6 series is going to be the premium Android smartphone and it is expected to bring one of the finest camera sensors in the smartphone market. The company is said to power up the devices with its Tensor chipset instead of using a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The premium segment smartphones with in-house chipsets are tipped to launch with a significantly higher price point compared to the current generation. However, the company is also planning to launch the budget segment Pixel phone called the Pixel 5a. According to the report, the affordable pixel device is tipped to be launched on August 26th. A report from Gizmochina claims that the handset will be launched with a price point of USD 450 (approx Rs 33,382). Looking at the price point we can expect that the handset will fall in the mid-range smartphone category with 5G connectivity.



Furthermore, the report claimed that the phone will be up for grabs via online stores and all Google physical stores. Going with the previous leaks, the upcoming Pixel 5a is said to arrive with a 6.4-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Google Pixel 5a rumours

The handset is also tipped to pack a beefy 4,650mAh battery and comes with a 3.5mm audio output jack. rumours also claimed that the smartphone will also arrive with an IP67 rating that makes the handset water and dustproof. As far as cameras are concerned the Pixel 5a is expected to launch with similar specifications to Pixel 5, which include a 12.2-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens along with an LED flash. Do note that the company is yet to reveal any information about the handset officially and all this information is based on leaks and rumours. It's advisable to take this with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

Going with the previous leaks and rumours, it was reported that the Google Pixel 5a is going to launch soon and the new leak is in line with the previous. It was also suggested that the handset will not be powered by the Tensor processor. Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh also confirmed that the upcoming Pixel 'a' will ditch the Tensor processor to keep the pricing low.

“This is done with a series of different sophisticated machine learning models running parallel in real time, fusing images from multiple different sensors at once,” Wired quoted Osterloh says. “That’s what we wanted to do with Tensor, and it’s what makes it possible.”

Source