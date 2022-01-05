HMD Global unveils Nokia C100, C200, G100 and G400; CES 2022

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022), HMD Global launched four new Nokia smartphones. We have seen a number of announcements for CES 2022 ahead of its commencement on 5th January. The Nokia smartphones come as a budget friendly lineup and all the four newly launched handsets are priced under $250 which is roughly Rs 18,600 in Indian currency. Out of the four Nokia smartphones, two of them are from C series and the other two are from G series. The lineup includes Nokia C100, C200, G100 and G400; however, the company has not confirmed that these handsets will be available outside the United States or not. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the all new Nokia C100, C200, G100 and G400 smartphones.

Nokia C100 and Nokia C200: Specifications and price

The newly launched Nokia C100 and Nokia C200 are powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset under the hood. The Nokia C200 sports a larger 6.1 display; however, the rest of the details are identical in both the devices. The Nokia C200 and Nokia C100 pack 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity. The handsets carry a 4,000 mAh battery under the hood and they run on Android 12. Both the devices feature a single camera setup at the back. 

The Nokia C100 will cost you $99 which is roughly Rs 7,400 in Indian currency while the Nokia C200 is priced at $119 which is roughly Rs 9,000 in Indian currency. 

Nokia G100 and Nokia G400: Specifications and price 

The Nokia G100 features a 6.5 inch HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 chipset. It houses a triple camera setup at the back and packs a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. Additionally, it includes a fingerprint scanner that is embedded in the power button. 

The Nokia G400 features a display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate and a water drop notch for the front camera. The handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset under the hood, paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The handset will be the most affordable 5G smartphone from HMD Global. It features a triple rear camera unit that includes a 48 megapixel primary sensor along with an ultra-wide lens and a macro lens. 

The Nokia G100 will retail at a price of $149 which is roughly Rs 11,000 in Indian currency while the Nokia G400 is priced at $239 which is roughly Rs 18,000 in Indian currency. 

