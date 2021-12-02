Honda Motor Launched its New Subsidiary for Battery Sharing Services in India; Read More

Honda Motor Co., a Japanese automaker, announced on Thursday that it has established a battery sharing service subsidiary in India.

Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd, a new subsidiary, will provide battery sharing services for small mobility, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), as well as technical support to vehicle OEMs, according to a statement from the firm.

Honda Motors' new company will assist in the resolution of battery-related issues in small mobility vehicles. The brand hopes to achieve acceptance for electric vehicles by solving three issues: limited range, long charging periods, and high battery costs, the company said in an official statement.

It also added, that the brand plans to establish a battery sharing service for electric auto-rickshaws (E-auto) in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and then progressively extend to other Indian cities.

Honda is also planning to manufacture batteries in India, the "Mobile Power Pack e:" battery from Honda will be manufactured in India.

Apart from that, the new Honda subsidiary will collaborate closely with a number of car OEMs who want to incorporate Honda's battery into their vehicles by supplying technical knowledge for interfacing. It seeks to onboard more drivers by expanding vehicle OEMs, applications, and service areas, which will improve service convenience.

Honda Power Pack Energy India aims to increase the use of renewable energy and contribute to India's carbon neutrality by using batteries made in India and expediting the electrification of small mobility.

Subscribers to the company's battery sharing service can use the nearest battery-swapping station to replace depleted batteries for fully charged ones. With this battery sharing service, drivers will not have to wait for charging and will be able to go back on the road in a short period of time.

