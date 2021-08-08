Honda U-GO electric scooter with 53km/h launched in China

Honda, the popular two-wheeler company across the globe, has launched a new electric scooter called the U-GO in the Chinese market. The Chinese arm of the company called Wuyang-Honda has added a new electric scooter to the market with an array of features. According to the company, the newly launched e-scooter is capable of going up to a speed of 53km per hour. Let’s have a closer look at the newly launched e-scooter.

Honda U-GO features

Honda launched the e-scooter in two variants which include a simple design and standard features and the other one with an ultra-affordable scooter designed for the urban commute. According to the company, the U-GO standard variant comes equipped with a 1.2kW hub motor with a peak rating of 1.8kW and a top speed of 53km per hour. While the other model comes with a 0.8kW hub motor which is capable of delivering a top speed of 43km per hour.

Both the newly launched e-scooters come with a removable Lithium-ion battery with a maximum capacity of 1.44kW. Users can also upgrade to the bigger battery pack to double up the capacity of the e-scooter. Besides, the U-GO also features a capacity of 26L space underneath the seat to carry luggage. Design-wise the e-scooters look attractive and offer a very pleasant road presence.

The Honda U-GO electric scooter in China is launched with a starting price point of CNY 7,499 (approx Rs 85,342). The standard model with a 1.2kW rating will be up for sale at CNY 7,999 (around Rs 91,501). According to the company, the pricing of the U-GO is very aggressive in the Chinese market because some manufacturers are offering the same specifications which are double in cost compared to the U-GO.

The e-scooter market is booming in countries like India and China. People are gradually moving from petrol vehicles to e-vehicles. Keeping all this in mind the auto sector is also moving towards the electric sector and trying to push as many electric vehicles as they can. It would be interesting to see when Honda is going to launch the U-Go in the Indian market. Ather is going to be a big competition for Honda if they are planning to launch the e-scooter any time soon in India.

