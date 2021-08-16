Hacker turns honest and returns USD 600 million to Poly Network crypto exchange firm

In surprising news, an unknown hacker has proved that we can make everything possible just by asking for it politely. That’s not a joke we are breaking here, an unknown hacker has returned USD 600 million worth of cryptocurrency to the Poly Network Exchange which he has stolen from them. Ploy Network is an exchange company that claims that they are building the next generation internet infrastructure. The company shared a letter on their Twitter handle urging him to return the cryptocurrency, which seems to be a good crack for the company and the hacker returned the cryptocurrency. Let’s have a closer look at the news.

Honest hacker refunded crypto exchange company

It seems the tweet shared by Poly Network reminded him that the money he has stolen can attract major consequences from law enforcement. The company has also shown their disappointment from the hacker by saying “it is fairly unwise for you to do any further transactions.” Moreover, the tweet also tried to make the hacker emotional by talking about the children who are associated with the community members and the money that belongs to thousands of them.

“We want to establish communication with you and urge you to return the hacked assets.

The amount of the money you hacked is the biggest one in the defi history. Law enforcement in any country will regard this as a major economic crime and you will be pursued. It is very unwise for you to do any further transactions. The money you stole is from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people.

You should talk to us to work out a solution,” reads the Poly Network Tweet.

It seems the scolding and pleading worked for the company surprisingly and the hacker returned the entire stolen amount to the company. After the cyberattack, the hacker informed the company about the breach via public blockchain and asked different methods to launder the stolen cryptocurrency. Post that the company shared the “Dear Hacker” note which has melted him and the company got their money back.

According to a report, the anonymous hacker said in a Q&A that they are not intended to steal the money they did it for fun and highlight the vulnerability of the system used by the company. Poly Network has also promised a sum of USD 500,000 and immunity to the hacker. However, the FBI doesn’t seem to be very happy with this promise. An FBI official said, "private companies have no authority to promise immunity from criminal prosecution.” The company is still working with the hacker to get back the rest of the cryptocurrency worth USD 33.4 million.