Honor 50 series launched; here's everything you need to know

Honor has introduced its latest Honor 50 series smartphones in its home market of China. In the new series, the company has launched as many as three handsets including the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 SE. These will be the first smartphones from the company that will ship with Google Mobile Services, when they will be launched globally. All the new Honor 50 series handsets have massive screen refresh rates, multiple primary cameras, and fast-charging batteries. While the Honor 50 and 50 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets, while the Honor 50 SE has a MediaTek processor.

If you are looking forward to the new Honor 50 series smartphones to launch in India, then here’s everything you need to know about the three phones.

Honor 50 and 50 Pro specifications and features

The Honor 50 Pro is the most high-end model of the new trio. The phone ships with a curved 6.72-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is fitted with two selfie cameras – 32MP main + 12MP ultra-wide – in a pill-shaped module. The Honor 50 model has a smaller 6.57-inch display, but the screen’s other features are the same as the Pro model. This one only has a single 32MP selfie snapper. Both the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For imaging primary photography needs, the Honor 50 and 50 Pro are both equipped with a massive 108MP primary camera sensor on the back. The accompanying cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Software-wise, they booth Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. Lastly, the Honor 50 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery with a whopping 100W fast-charging support, while the Honor 50 has a 4,300mAh power unit, but it only supports 66W charging.

Honor 50 SE specifications and features

Coming to the most affordable of the trio, the Honor 50 SE packs in a flat 6.78-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device has the MediaTek Dimensity 900 platform, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Just like the Honor 50 and 50 Pro, the Honor 50 SE also has a 108MP main camera on the back. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter. A 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast-charging completes the list of the specs.

Honor 50 series pricing and availability

Talking about the pricing, the Honor 50 SE costs 2,399 Yuan (~Rs 27,500) for the base model. The Honor 50 and 50 Pro’s base variants are priced at 2,999 Yuan (~Rs 31,000) and 3,699 Yuan (~Rs 42,400) respectively. While the Honor 50 and 50 Pro will go on sale from June 25th, the Honor 50 SE will be available from July 2nd. After China, the brand is expected to launch the Honor 50 trio in global markets in the near future.

