Honor 50 series smartphones are launching in China on June 16th

The Honor 50 series is expected to include the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50 Pro+, and Honor 50 SE.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor’s upcoming smartphones in the Honor 50 series have been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Now, putting a stop to all the rumours, the company has officially announced that it will be launching the Honor 50 series handsets on June 16th. As revealed by Honor on its account on the social networking website Weibo, the launch event for the Honor 50 series phones will take place in Shanghai, China.

In the new series, Honor is expected to introduce as many as four smartphones including the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50 Pro+, and Honor 50 SE. The company recently announced that the Honor 50 series offerings will be coming pre-loaded with Google Mobile Services (GMS). So you can expect the Google apps such as Gmail, Maps, and YouTube as well as the Play Store pre-loaded on these phones. This is going to be big news since the most recent Honor phones weren’t launched with GMS due to the trade war between the US and China.

As teased by the brand earlier, the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The Honor 50 Pro+ is expected to be the most high-end offering of them all with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Pro+ model is said to have a 6.79-inch screen with an AMOLED panel, QHD+ resolution, and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The device is rumoured to offer 8GB of RAM, 128GB of native storage for the base variant, and a 4,400mAh 66W fast-charging battery.

In the camera department, the Honor 50 Pro+ model is rumoured to come with a quad primary camera module on the back including a 50MP sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 3D ToF sensor. For selfies, the phone is said to offer a 32MP + 8MP dual-camera setup on the front. There’s no word regarding the specifications of the Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 SE at the moment.

We will know more about the Honor 50 series smartphones at the launch in a matter of weeks, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Which is the most affordable Honor phone in India? The Honor 9S is the brand's most affordable phone in India costing at Rs 6,499. When the Honor 50 series smartphones are launching? Honor has announced that it will be introducing the Honor 50 series phones at an event on June 16th in China. What will be the processor of the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro? The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro are rumoured to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. What is the price of the Honor Band 5 in India? The Honor Band 5 wearable costs Rs 2,199 in India.

Share your comment ×