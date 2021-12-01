Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro Goes Official in China with Snapdragon 778G Processor; Read More

Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro were finally unveiled in China after a long period of speculation. Both devices are the Honor 50 series' successors and the company's top-of-the-line mid-range smartphones. The Honor 60 series phones, like the Honor 50 series, will support Google Mobile Services, which includes the Google Play Store and Google apps, outside of China if Honor decides to make them available globally. The devices are comparable in some ways, particularly in terms of hardware setup, as both are powered by Qualcomm processors. Let's take a closer look at each of the models individually.

Honor 60 Specifications

The Honor 60 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 395ppi pixel density, curved edges, minimal bezels, 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera in the centre. A fingerprint sensor is incorporated in the display for security. The device gets all its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with an Adreno 642L GPU, as well as up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C are among the connectivity options.

In terms of optics, the Honor 60 boasts a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera on the back. It is handled by MagicUI 5.0, which is based on Android 11. A 32MP camera is present at the front to take care of selfies and video chats.

The smartphone has a built-in 4800mAh battery that supports 66W rapid charging. According to the brand, fast charging can offer a 50 per cent charge in 15 minutes and a full charge in 45 minutes. The smartphone is 161.473.37.98mm in length and 179 grammes in weight.

Honor 60 Pro Specifications

In terms of design, performance, imaging, interactivity, and other features, the Honor 60 Pro is the better of the two. Similar to the Honor Magic, the device has a four-curved screen with more softened corners.

The Honor 60 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch OLED with a resolution of 2652 x 1200 pixels. The display also has a 429PPI pixel density and a screen contrast of up to 500W:1 ratio. Above that the display also has a DCI-P3 100 per cent wide colour gamut, HDR10+ certification, a 1.07 billion colour display, and a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz sampling rate.

The Honor 60 Pro features a 108MP f/1.9 main camera sensor, a 50MP with f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide camera that can also be used as a macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor at the back. For selfies and video chats, the Honor 60 Pro 5G has a 50MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.

Under the hood, the device has a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor combined with 8GB of RAM, and a 12GB RAM variant is also available. Only 256GB storage versions of the gadget are available.

The Honor 60 Pro packs a 4800mAh battery behind its slim and light chassis for long battery life. The smartphone comes with an original smart power-saving engine that may provide a long battery life. It also has a 66W wired fast charging connector that can charge a device to 60% in 15 minutes.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor embedded in the display, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C connection for charging and data transfer. The device weighs 192 grammes and measures 163.9 x 74.8 x 8.19 mm.

Price and Availability

The Honor 60 starts at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 31,700) for 8GBRAM and 128GB internal storage variant, and goes up to CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 35,300) for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. Buyers will have to pay CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,800) for the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

On the other hand, the Honor 60 Pro is priced at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 43,500) for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant, and CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 47,000) for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant.

Both smartphones are currently available for pre-order in China. The price and availability for the global market have yet to be disclosed.

