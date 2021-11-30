Honor 60 specification leaked ahead of launch; Everything you need to know

Honor is planning to launch its flagship series dubbed as the Honor 60 series in the home country of China and the launch is slated for December 1st. Some of the specifications are already available on the internet and now the latest leak has appeared on the internet revealing the full specifications of the upcoming smartphone series. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications of the Honor 60 series.

Honor 60 series leaked specifications

91Mobiles has reported the full specifications of the upcoming Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. According to the report, the Honor 60 is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ display. The OLED panel is said to offer a pixel density of 395ppi with a 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, the handset is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone is also said to offer a punch-hole cutout design to accommodate the selfie camera setup.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Honor 60 is expected to arrive with a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor clubbed with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront the smartphone offers a 50-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Furthermore, the Honor 60 is tipped to run on the Android 11 operating system on top of MagicUI 5.0. The smartphone is expected to offer a 4,800mAh battery along with a 66W fast charging support. The report also confirmed that the handset will be launched in Bright Black, Starry Sky Blue, and Jade Green color shades.

However, details about the Honor 60 Pro are yet to be revealed by any leaks. Going with the previous leaks the handset is expected to arrive with a similar display to the vanilla variant along with the same 1087-megapixel primary camera sensor. Do note that the company is yet to reveal the specifications of the upcoming smartphones officially, having said that, we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt.