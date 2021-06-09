Honor Band 6 affordable fitness tracker launched in India for Rs 3,999

The Honor Band 6 will be competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, OPPO Band Style, and the Redmi Smart Band in India.

After teasing the device since last week, Honor has finally launched the Honor Band 6 fitness tracker in India today. The highly anticipated wearable has been released as an affordable fitness band in the country. The Honor Band 6 looks like a smartwatch, but it actually is a smart fitness tracker with a large display and competitive pricing. The wearable was originally launched in China a few months ago. The Honor Band 6 will be competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, OPPO Band Style, and the Redmi Smart Band in the country.

Honor Band 6 design

Talking about the design first, the Honor Band 6 has a large square-shaped screen. The smart band’s display is 148 percent bigger than its predecessor, the Honor Band 6. The wearable has a 1.47-inch HD 2.5D AMOLED touch-enabled screen with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels. The device is fitted with a silicone band, which makes it suitable for your fitness activities. Notably, the Honor Band 6 is water-resistant under up to 50 metres of water, thanks to the 5ATM certification.

Honor Band 6 features and specifications

Talking about the features, the Honor Band 6 offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring, apart from blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. The wearable is capable of tracking as many as 10 workout modes like outdoor running, rowing machine, indoor walking, indoor/outdoor cycling, and free running, among others. The device also offers Huawei’s TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking feature, TruRelax stress tracking, and menstrual cycle monitoring.

The display of the Honor Band 6 offers 100+ faces to customise it as per the user’s choice. In terms of connectivity, the device has Bluetooth 5.0 and supports devices running Android 5.0 or higher. After connecting with your phone, the wearable shows incoming messages, calls, daily agenda, and so on. Also, you can use the fitness tracker to control music playback on your smartphone, remote control the camera, and find your phone. Lastly, the wearable has a 180mAh battery that is touted to provide up to 14 days of battery life.

Honor Band 6 price and availability in India

The Honor Band 6 has been priced competitively in the country at just Rs 3,999. The wearable comes in Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink wristband choices. The fitness band will be available to buy in the country on Flipkart from June 14th.

Honor Band 6 alternatives in India

As we mentioned above, the Honor Band 6 will be facing stiff competition from the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, OPPO Band Style, and the Redmi Smart Band. While these fitness bands are priced more affordably, the Honor Band 6 has the advantage of featuring a larger display. As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and Redmi Smart Band are priced at Rs 2,499 and Rs 1,599 respective. While the OPPO Band Style costs Rs 2,799.

What is the price of the Honor Band 6 in India? The Honor Band 6 has been launched in the Indian market with a competitive price tag of Rs 3,999. What is the screen size of the Honor Band 6? The Honor Band 6 has a 1.47-inch HD 2.5D AMOLED touch-enabled screen with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels. Does the Honor Band 6 offer a heart rate monitor? The Honor Band 6 fitness tracker has a heart rate sensor, which is capable of providing 24 hours of constant heart rate tracking.

