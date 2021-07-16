Honor Magic 3 series launch is scheduled for August 12th; here's what we know so far

Honor’s President of Product Line Fang Fei has confirmed that the new smartphones are going to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888+ processor.

Honor is all set to launch its Magic 3 series in the global market and the company has confirmed a global launch event for August 12. So far there was confusion about the devices which are going to launch at the event and we were expecting that the company will launch the Honor Magic 3 smartphones. Earlier today Honor was officially revealed that the Magic3 series is going to be launched on the same day.



Honor Global has shared a tweet revealing that the Magic3 Series 5G will be launched on August 12th, 2021. The Twitter post uses the word “Series” which means that the brand is looking forward to releasing more than one smartphone model. The launch event will be live-streamed across the globe on the company’s official website and YouTube channel. We will update you once the link goes live.



Honor Magic 3 series confirmed specs



Going with the previous report, Honor’s President of Product Line Fang Fei has confirmed that the new smartphones are going to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888+ processor. At the time of the launch of the Snapdragon 888+ Fei said that Honor will use the chipset to create “a mobile experience that will fulfil the needs of even the most demanding users”.



Leaks suggest that the company is planning to launch three smartphones in the Honor Magic 3 series with model numbers ELZ-AN00, ELZ-AN10, and ELZ-AN20. Considering this we can expect that the series will include a standard Honor Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, and a top-end variant called the Magic 3 Pro+ similar to the predecessors.



The teaser image shared by the company shows the main camera of the Honor Magix 3 models. It's a very close-up image so making any guesses is not worth enough. However, looking at it we can say that the main camera of the smartphone will have a large sensor which might be good news for users. Stay connected to know more about the upcoming smartphones and tech-related news.

