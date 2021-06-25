Honor Magic Watch 2 launching soon in India; here are all the details

Honor is planning to launch the smartwatch soon in India. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leaked renders.

Honor is planning to launch a new smart device in India to expand its portfolio. It seems that the company is gearing up for the launch of a smartwatch called the Honor Magic Watch 2. We haven’t heard about the device very frequently, but in a new leak, some of the important information has been revealed about the fitness tracker. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, Honor is planning to launch the smartwatch soon in India. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leaked renders of the upcoming Honor Magic Watch 2.

Honor Magic Watch 2 leak

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared some of the renders of the upcoming Honor Magic Watch 2. He claimed that the fitness watch will ship in India with 14 days of battery life within a single full charge. Further, the report also claimed that the device will feature 15 fitness models that are capable enough of tracking all your outdoor activities including, running, swimming, cycling, skipping, workout, and more.

Honor Magic Watch 2 (46mm) launching soon in India. - 14 days battery life

- 15 fitness modes

- SpO2 monitoring

- Built in speaker & microphone for bluetooth calling

- Always on display

- 50m water resistance#Honor #HonorMagicWatch2 pic.twitter.com/NvWHJYorvj — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 25, 2021

Under the hood, the Magic Watch 2 is also tipped to come equipped with a SpO2 monitoring sensor and built-in speakers and microphones for Bluetooth calls on the go. The fitness tracker is said to come with an always-on display and you can also customize the watch faces as per your wish. The upcoming Honor Magic Watch 2 is said to be waterproof and survive up to 50m underwater.

The smartwatch has already launched in the home country China and the global market and it seems that watch is making its way to the Indian market soon. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Kirin A1 processor. However, do note that the company is yet to make any official announcement about the upcoming smartwatch, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

