Honor Play 30 Plus 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 launched; Specifications, price and more

Honor launched the Play 30 Plus 5G smartphone in China on Thursday with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 128 GB internal storage capacity under the hood. The handset features a display with 90 Hz screen refresh rate and a dual camera setup on the rear. The Honor Play 30 plus 5G handset is available in four different colour options and carries a battery of 5,000 mAh capacity. This smartphone is launched as the latest entry-level 5G offering from the company. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price range of the all new Honor Play 30 Plus 5G smartphone.

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G smartphone: Specifications

The newly launched Honor Play 30 Plus is a dual-sim handset that runs on Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11. The handset features a 6.74 inch TFT LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a TUV-Rheinland certification for low blue light as well. The Honor Play 30 plus 5G handset packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card; however, the handset doesn’t have a dedicated slot for it.

On the camera front, the Honor Play 30 Plus 5G houses a dual camera unit at the back that features a 13 megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture accompanied by a depth sensor of 2 megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. The company has provided a 5 megapixel camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture on the front for selfies and video calls. The rear camera sensors include support for portrait modes and other features such as panorama, skin beautification, HDR, timed photography, video photography and AI photography.

The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, AGPS, GPS, OTG and 3.5 headphone jack. The device has sensors such as side-mounted fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gravity sensor and ambient light sensor. The Honor Play 30 Plus carries a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with 22.5 W fast charging.

Honor Play 30 Plus 5G smartphone: Price and availability

Honor’s Play 30 plus 5G smartphone is priced at CNY 1,099 which is roughly Rs 13,100 in Indian currency for 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant. The handset has two more variants, the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity will cost you CNY 1,299 which is roughly Rs 15,500 while the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant is priced at CNY 1,499 which is roughly Rs 17,900 in Indian currency. The handset is available in Titanium Empty Silver, Dawn Gold, Charm Sea Blue and a Magic Night Black colour options.

The Honor Play 30 Plus is currently available on pre-order while the actual sale will begin on 31st December.

