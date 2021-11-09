Honor Tab V7 5G available for pre-orders; price and specifications

Honor has recently expanded its tablet portfolio in the home country China with the launch of The Honor Tab V7 Pro. The company has also launched the toned-down variant of the Pro model dubbed as the Tab V7 and now the company has made the 5G variant available for pre-order in China. The newly launched tablet comes with highlighted features like 6GB RAM, 2K resolution display, 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek chipset, 5G connectivity, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications and features of the Honor Tab V7 5G.

Honor Tab V7 5G Price

The newly launched Honor Tab V7 5G comes with a price tag of Yuan 2,599 (approx USD 407 or Rs 30,125) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The tablet is available for pre-order in China until November 10th, 2021. The device will be available for sale in the Dawning Blue color option.

Honor Tab V7 5G Specifications

The newly launched Honor Tab V7 flaunts a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 200x1200 pixels. The display offers a 90Hz refresh rate along with HDR10 support and blue light protection. According to the company, the tablet comes with a feature that dynamically adjusts the contrast depending on the content the user is watching.

Under the hood, the newly launched Tab V7 5G comes powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 900T chipset, which is specially designed for tablets and PCs. It’s a 6nm processor with dual Cortex-A78 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores, clubbed with Mali-G68 GPU for better graphic performance. On the connectivity part, the device comes with 5G support along with a single SIM slot and microSD card slot. It has a dual-mode 5G network along with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a lot more.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Tab V7 5G offers an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. While at the back it offers a 13-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture along with an LED flash. The tablet packs a massive 7,250mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charging support.