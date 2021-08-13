Honor X20 5G is the brand’s latest mid-range offering; here are the details

Honor has expanded its range of X series smartphones by launching the Honor X20 5G in its home market of China. The brand’s latest offering in the series has arrived as a mid-range phone with support for the next-gen 5G networks. The Honor X20 5G sports a circular camera module on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, which is based on the 6nm fabrication process. Notably, the Honor X20 5G is also equipped with RAM expansion technology, which will provide 2GB of additional RAM by using internal storage.

Honor X20 5G specs and features

The Honor X20 5G has highly narrow bezels on all sides. While the device has a large pill-shaped cutout on the front, there’s only a single selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display, which has a resolution of 2,376 x 1,080 pixels and 94.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor on board the smartphone is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The handset comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. Software-wise, the device has the Android 11 version with the Magic UI 4.2 on top.

For photography, the Honor X20 5G is fitted with a 64MP primary camera on the back that has an aperture of f/1.9 and electronic image stabilisation. There’s an additional 2MP camera for depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. As far as the selfies are concerned, the Honor X20 5G has a 16MP shooter on the front with an aperture of f/2.0. Apart from 5G, the device has dual 4G VoLTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 4,300mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging technology completes the list of the specs.

Honor X20 5G pricing and availability

The Honor X20 5G’s base variant has been priced at 1,899 Yuan (~Rs 21,800), while the most high-end version is priced at 2,499 Yuan (~Rs 28,650). The smartphone comes in Aurora Blue, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black colour variants. The handset is already available to buy in China.