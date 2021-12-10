Honor X30 Alleged Renders Leaked Online, Rear Design Inspired by Honor Magic3

After the Honor X30i and Honor X30 Max smartphones, which were revealed in November, Honor is preparing to launch another X30 moniker in the market. The Honor X30 should be the third phone in the X30 series to be released in China. A Weibo render purports to reveal the X30's design, which has a circular camera arrangement on the back, similar to Honor's Magic3 and, before, Huawei's Mate offerings.

Honor X30 Leaked Renders

The Chinese tipster's render of the Honor X30 shows the device wearing a round-shaped camera module with 'AI Camera' branding alongside it. Three cameras and an LED light are included in the camera ring. According to a new leak, the X30 includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel cameras.

Specifications of the Honor X30

The Honor X30 is expected to be the first phone to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor. The Snapdragon 695 is a more powerful variant of the Snapdragon 690. The phone's rear camera configuration is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, according to rumours. The X30's other specifications are being kept under wraps.

A volume rocker and a power key are located on the right side of the device. Given the lack of a hardware fingerprint scanner, it's possible it'll have an AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Newer reports, which may come before the launch date, should offer more information about the device's display and other specifications.

In addition to the Honor X30, the Chinese company is working on the Honor 60 SE. This smartphone is expected to come with 40W fast charging capabilities. The phone's cover renders, which surfaced last week, suggested that it will include a punch-hole display, a triple camera setup, and no 3.5mm audio connection. The Honor 50 SE's FHD+ 120Hz display and 108-megapixel triple cameras may be borrowed by the gadget. The Honor 60 SE is likely to feature 40W fast charging as well. Honor has yet to divulge any information on the devices, so take this with a grain of salt.

