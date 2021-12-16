Honor X30 launched with Snapdragon 695 and Play 30 Plus with Dimensity 700

Honor introduced its first two X30 series phones, the X30i and X30 Max, back in October, and today we get the rest of the range, including the vanilla X30 model and a new addition to the Play series, the Honor Play 30 Plus. Both phones feature midrange specs, 5G connectivity, and low prices.

Honor X30

The X30 is the most competent of the two, with Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 6.8-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels that refreshes at 120Hz. Another highlight is the phone's 66W charging capacity, which should be able to charge the phone's 4,800mAh battery from 0% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Around the back, there's a 48MP main camera, as well as a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth assist. The Honor Magic 3 series' influences camera ring design. The 16MP selfie camera is housed in a tiny punch hole cutout positioned below the earpiece.

Honor's Magic UI 5.0 runs on top of Android 11 and the phone comes in four colours: black, silver, gold, and blue. Memory ranges from 6 to 12 GB, with storage options of 128 or 256 GB.

The Honor X30 starts at CNY 1,499 ($235) for the 6/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,299 ($361) for the 12/256GB model. China's official sales begin on December 24. At this time, Honor has not revealed any information about worldwide availability.

Honor Play 30 Plus

With the Honor Play 30 Plus, you get a 6.7-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as MediaTek's Dimensity 700 processor. Despite the two big circular cutouts, the camera department is less remarkable, with only a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP depth assist. The selfie camera is only 5MP and is hidden behind a teardrop notch.

The battery capacity of the Play 30 Plus, with its 5,000 mAh cell, is one area where it shines. The charging speed is limited to 22.5W. Magic UI 5.0, which runs on top of Android 11, is also available for the X30. The same four colour options are available here as well.

Honor Play 30 Plus starts at CNY 1,099 ($173) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage trim and goes up to CNY 1,499 ($235) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage trim. The Chinese government has set December 31 as the start date for open sales.