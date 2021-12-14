Honor X30 live images surfaced on the web ahead of the December 16th launch

Honor X30i and X30 Max went official back in October this year and the company has recently announced that it’s going to launch the Honor X30 on December 16th in China at 3 PM local time. Now in the latest development, the live images of the upcoming smartphone have been surfaced on the web ahead of the official launch. Let’s have a closer look at the leaked images and design of the smartphone.

The hands-on images of the upcoming Honor X30 have appeared on the Chinese microblogging website. The images confirmed that the handset will feature a punch-hole camera cutout design drilled at the top center of the display along with narrow bezels. At the back, the smartphone features a round-shaped camera module, which consists of three camera sensors and an LED flash. Besides, the Honor X30 is also seen with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button.

The live shots of the Honor X30 revealed that the handset will be available for sale in black, silver/white, and gold color options. Moreover, there will be a blue color variant as well. Apart from revealing the design, the leaked renders didn’t provide any information about the features or specifications of the phone.

Going with the previous leaks, the Honor X30 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset with 5G connectivity support. The handset is expected to arrive with an IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the back, the Honor X30 is said to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash.

The smartphone is also tipped to pack a massive battery with 66W fast charging support. So far this much information is available on the web, but we can expect more information as we move closer to the launch. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the handset officially and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

