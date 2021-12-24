How AI is empowering the world around us and what CEOs have to say about it

We are in an era where AI is gradually introduced in all the sectors, be it businesses, gaming, gadgets, sports, farming, medical, or health tech. 2021 is around the corner and we are all set to enter into a new year. To cherries the last month of 2021 we had an interaction with founders, and CEOs of several companies from different sectors to understand how AI is empowering the world around us and what will be the future.

In a conversation Gaurav Singh, Founder, and CEO, Verloop told us, AI or rather Conversational AI has been dynamically changing the way brands connect, interact and engage with their customers. It helps organizations meet customer demands – be available 24×7, respond quickly, personalize the interaction, and most importantly, provide options for customers to choose their channel and language of communication as per their convenience. There are four essential elements of Conversational AI, namely Machine Learning, Natural Language Understanding, Automatic Speech Recognition, and Text-to-Speech and Speech-to-Text. Using these elements, Conversational AI interacts with customers through chatbots and voice bots and enhances their experience. With the help of these contextual, natural conversations, customers can find relevant information, resolve queries, transact, track orders, and so on.

Another advantage of using Conversational AI is that it offers a consistent experience across channels. Most customers don’t like to hold or wait for long to connect with an executive to resolve their query. Conversational AI plugs the need gap in this regard by offering a fast response along with adding a personalized touch. For a lot of customers, personalization is an important consideration. With the help of AI-powered customer service, brands are able to maximize their customer satisfaction scores. It is a proven fact that satisfied customers are more likely to offer repeat sales. Not only is conversational AI a cost-effective tool for customer satisfaction and retention but also helps in maximizing sales.

As these chatbots continue to evolve, conversational AI is also now moving towards adopting voice-based assistance. The market for voice assistants is growing rapidly as it helps consumers to move towards hands-free mode and allows them to multitask.

Gautam Virk -Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer at NODWIN Gaming expressed his views saying, “AI for long has been in use to create highly complex, responsive and adaptive non-player characters that can match or surpass human intelligence. While that's the case for most RPGs and other story-based games, AI in esports is used in various other aspects.”

There are a number of AI programs that can track player performances, find flaws and help them get better at the game. There are programs that can enhance esports broadcast, AI bots that are specifically made to build new strategies in-game. On the content distribution part, publishers and developers are using AI to cut highlight packages from tournaments and post them online. These programs come in handy while building an online marketplace for games and related products. Tracking buying trends and catering to an ever-evolving audience is not an easy human job. AI can track these trends and suggest the best products to the customer online.

While Raj Das, Global Co-Founder & India CEO of Hirect, revealed how AI has helped their company to grow during the pandemic.

“If we were speaking of Artificial Intelligence integration in the recruitment industry a couple of years back, it would have been considered asfiction! And here we are today, where AI is not only accepted but also appreciated in the recruitment industry.AI integration in the hiring industry is now mainstream equipped the hiring and recruitment process with greater efficiency and agility,” he added.

Conventional hiring methods are now becoming obsolete as compared to digitized, AI-based applications that play a major role in strategically locating and compartmentalizing the quality talent pools, especially for start-ups. The recruiter-candidate engagement has been revolutionized as well. Artificial Intelligence has enabled the recruitment process much quicker.

One of such applications in the market is Hirect, where the AI-enabled database of the relevant talent pool is directly placed right before 30,000+ start-ups, looking to hire or upscale their businesses. Hirect App comes with an inbuilt feature of connecting recruiters and candidates via video and chat facility which is also addressing the challenges posed by the passive job seekers.

The integration of AI in an application has led to the following positives in the hiring industry in the following ways:

Allowing the recruiters to have a grip over fickle-minded candidates by ensuring seamless communication.

Relevant, quality talent pool

Filtering easily through a database of millions of candidates to suggest appropriate matches according to the recruiters’ requirements.

Making the process dynamic both, digitally and manually by increasing accessibility.

Identify potential passive talent which otherwise would get lost in the blues.

As a recruiting platform, Hirect favours the industry by offering a dynamic UI/UX with video call and chat for candidates by keeping their personal information intact and secure. An AI-powered algorithmic suggestion for the quality talent pool verified audiences from both sides has ultimately fastened the recruitment process 5X.