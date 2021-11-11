How automobile industry is leveraging technology to boost the virtual dealership of vehicles

Technologies like augmented and virtual reality have always been interpreted with the gaming world. However, it has gradually gained huge popularity in the world of other businesses to heighten the user experience and offer them convenience.

These immersive technologies have become more sophisticated and realistic in the present world with the exacerbated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it is also accelerating the shift in customer behaviour in the automobile industry. Considering the accessibility of these technologies, their application plays a crucial role in engaging potential buyers, thereby boosting the virtual showroom of cars. In a conservation Vaibhav Sharma, Founder and CEO, CarzSo have shared some of the details about the growing need for technology in the automobile sector. Here is how the automobile industry is leveraging technology.

AR and VR in car showrooms

In the pre-covid era of car shopping, most consumers might have looked at the inventory of car dealers online. The process started from scrolling pictures, enquiring the price for favourites and then visiting the dealer for an in-person experience. However, with the onset of the pandemic, many players including pre-owned car showrooms have moved online.

To enhance the customers’ experience, the many players dealing in new cars are utilizing the potential of AR and VR to explore vehicles in an online as well as physical showroom. These technologies allow auto players to replicate the in-person experience in a digital world. For instance, using VR, a customer can change the vehicle’s colour online and see the look of the vehicle from inside through 3D virtual cars.

Supporting online auto showroom

Many forward-thinking auto players are coming up with innovative ways to integrate AR and VR into their business. This also involves a way to allow customers to do the complete transaction online without even walking into the store. According to a report –around 84% of potential buyers research cars on their mobile phone and the majority of them would prefer to make a purchase online.

“AR and VR in car dealerships help customers make a purchase decision online. It brings the vehicle to life by taking digital images next to reality. It also transforms the customers’ in-showroom experiences by allowing them to explore the vehicle online multiple times without any pressure to make a purchase,” as per Vaibhav Sharma, Founder and CEO, CarzSo.

Maximized reach

AR in an automobile has the potential to move up the gear of car retail. On one hand, VR takes the customers in imagined spaces while AR overlays the real world with digital content. The pandemic led lockdown has restricted the customer’s visit to physical stores but accelerated the sales of pre-owned cars. According to the estimates – the used car market is 1.5 times the new car market in India.

Furthermore, AR does not need any expensive hardware for the customer to reap its benefits. It can be easily accessed via smartphones and tablets. Unlike engaging the customer in rigid visual content, AR provides the customers with an opportunity to create more unique and personalized experiences.

Summing up

The in-showroom experience may never be obsolete. However, the endless possibilities of AR and VR are no longer difficult to access. Everyone owns a smartphone and a mix of the virtual dealership and physical showroom can provide a more efficient and convenient way for the customers to purchase their dream vehicle.