How Hubbler a no-code platform helping start-ups and entrepreneurs

In the recent COVID 19 pandemic the demand for mobile applications shot up drastically. Now the digital era is covering the whole modern business landscape in India. The demand for mobile applications is extremely high that’s why a traditional technology for application development is not fit enough for today’s market need. Along with that, traditional technology for app development is expensive and time-consuming for most businesses, especially for smaller ones. Most of the big corporations rely on their own IT department and others get their apps done by some third-party vendors. According to data from Gartner by 2024, 65% of apps will be developed using no-code platforms. There is another study that stated that in 2021 the size of no-code technology will grow to $13.8 billion that is a growth of 23%. To understand the platform and how it works we had an interaction with Vinay Agrrawal, founder of Hubbler. Let’s have a closer look at the interaction.

An enterprise-grade application simply covers all the necessary features and functions that will help businesses to effectively define their policies, implement, control, capture, and manage, and access to data or the period of time. Basically, it will simplify the complex workflow process and minimize business disruption. The no coding platform called Hubbler helps businesses to build all their business applications for web and mobile overnight without writing a single line of code. It will help in fast and efficient digital transformation for any kind of business.

With the help of a no-code platform, businesses can solve their three core problems such as managing productivity, enhancing collaboration, and automating processes.

What is a no-code platform

A no-code platform is a place where businesses can get their mobile or web application in a single day without writing a single line of code. One such no-code platform is Hubbler. In 2016 Hubbler was founded by Mr. Vinay Agrrawal after exiting from his first startup, Unicel, which got acquired by mGage. He created a platform that can digitize any business process overnight.

Instead of burning tech resources for days to develop an application from a third-party

vendor, businesses should take advantage of a no-code platform to develop their mobile applications as it is cheap, more reliable, and faster than any other tech resource. With the help of no-code platforms, businesses can save a huge amount of time, cost, and resources.

Vinay Agrrawal explained about apps that can be created on no-code platforms. According to him, With the help of no-code platforms businesses can create any kind of mobile or web application which suits their need. For example, you can create applications for lease management, expense management, pre or post-paid building system, bid management, procure-to-pay solutions, HRMS, field force management, etc.

Recently due to the covid 19 pandemic, the demand for a no-code platform has exponentially grown in India. For example, Hubbler now has hundreds of business customers who have successfully converted their complex use cases into a running mobile or web application with the fastest turnaround time. Apart from that, they have done a business of Rs 1 crore in the last financial year and they are expecting a growth of 5X this year. This shows us the demand for mobile and web applications in the Indian market, and how it is beneficial for businesses.

It is a SaaS-based platform that is built around people, processes, and technology. On this platform architecture, you will have a system similar to lego blocks which will help you deploy mobile or web applications which are fully functional, vertical, and device agnostic. They have a team that has worked with over 5000 plus business customers for more than a decade.

How Hubbler services stand out from its competitors?

Super APP Concept: Hubbler is designed to reduce the number of applications that a business user needs to interact with. Not only can one fork a new application on Hubbler as needed but also connect their legacy systems to Hubbler and interact with it using Hubbler as an interface.

40+ Intelligent Hubbles​: Hubbler is the configurable microservice-based component that helps build truly vertical/function agnostic applications and change them on the fly.

Connect & Engage: Create and track organization goals. Reward people and celebrate success

Device Agnostic: Deliver applications natively to Android, iOS, and Web.

Platform beyond workflows: Build around accelerating business transformation strategy than capturing just the workflows.