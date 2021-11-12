How Microsoft Teams supported Chumbak to diversify into the furniture portfolio

When India went into a nationwide lockdown last year, it was a tough time for a majority of India based companies and startups. No one was ready for the pandemic scenario and companies has to completely shut down all their stores. Chumbak took immediate action to keep the company running despite some big challenges. Within two months, the company had to shut all its stores, warehouses and offices across 18 Indian cities.

During this time, Chumbak’s leaders rethought their long-term objectives and decided to pivot to online retail, which had contributed only about 30% of revenue before the pandemic. To boost their e-commerce capabilities, they needed to make major changes and fast. The first step was to start running the business remotely.

“With the help of Microsoft Teams, Chumbak moved online effortlessly. Within two hours, 200 employees connected with each other in a seamless way. While they waited for the world to open again, Chumbak transformed not only the way it worked remotely but also how it ran its business on Teams,” reads the official statement.

A few months into remote working and collaborating over Teams, they decided to try the unthinkable – to conceptualize and launch furniture as a completely new product category without meeting in person. They used Whiteboard on Teams to conceptualize and design the product, did group video calls on Teams with suppliers to approve the initial samples, and created dedicated channels to collaborate on pricing, margin calculation, forecasting, and everything else required to launch a product category.

With automation built into Teams, the sales team gets its daily updates through chatbots. Even managers and staff at Chumbak’s retail stores and warehouses use Teams to stay in touch with the corporate office. And the core team uses PowerBI integrated with Teams to view inventory and sales dashboards.

Even as the remote working model has worked out rather well for the company over the last 18 months, the leadership was initially concerned about how Chumbak’s non-hierarchical structure would be affected as the entire company transitioned to working remotely. But transitioning to Teams ensured that they could continue their open-door culture, which they had built over a decade.