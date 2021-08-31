How portable projectors are trending amid COVID-19 pandemic

We are in an era where technology has made our life very easy, we have gadgets to fulfil all our daily requirements. Back in time entertainment was limited to Black and White TVs and movie theatres which used to have those gigantic movie projectors, but now the scenario is completely changed and we have an array of options to choose from for our entertainment. The TV and projector segment has seen a huge development in the last few years, we have upgraded from box-shaped TVs to slim and smart TVs. Earlier projectors were used either for movie projections or office meetings, but we have certainly upgraded from gigantic projectors to compact, easy to carry ones.

Recently we have had an exclusive interaction with Sushil Motwani, Official India Representative for XGIMI. In the interaction, we have asked some of the questions which might matter to you. Just in case you’re not aware, XGIMI is a brand that manufactures premium grade portable projectors to create a home theatre experience in the middle of nowhere. The company offers an array of projectors that might fulfil your watching experience.

During the interaction, we asked Motwani, What are the current trends that he sees in the projector market and how people are inclining towards the home theatre experience rather than visiting a crowded movie theatre amid the COVID-19 scenario.

To this, he replied that the company has seen consumers move away completely from conventional projectors. The company is happy to say that they are the only company in India to offer all-in-one projectors equipped with Bluetooth, AI, adaptive technology, uncompromised picture quality and portability to name just a few of the outstanding features.

“In the portable projector category in India, the customer response has been phenomenal and our product specifications and features offer a world-class viewing experience and value for money.

Traditional projectors are cumbersome and customers now prefer the convenience of a feature-packed projector that meets all their demands,” he added further.

We also raised the question regarding how the company has to manage the effect on sales due to pandemics and how they are facing logistical challenges. To which he replied, the company launched a new brand and product right at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and unfortunately the company wasn't able to do much till August 2020. But once the initial lockdown eased, XGIMI galvanized outreach via social media and accelerated advertising on Google, YouTube as well as Amazon.

“This helped boost our sales and now the success graph is continuing to look up. The pandemic has made people long for big-screen entertainment and our projectors provide just that, right in the safety of their homes. The organic reviews and responses we are getting from our customers are very positive as they are absolutely loving the XGIMI projectors. Another attraction is our lightning-fast, single day, free delivery in major cities in India.”

We also asked him why he thinks people will buy a portable projector when they can buy a 55-inch TV at the same price point.

“It is all about creating a sense of ease for the customer. For instance, when people buy a 55 inch TV, they have to get somebody to install it for them at home and they require assistance. However, you can buy our projectors from any store, take them home, connect them to WIFI and then enjoy the experience from any corner of your house or even outdoors without any restrictions,” as per Motwani’s reply.

It seems that the company is not planning to enter the budget segment portable projector anytime soon. According to Motwani, “The budget segment of projectors however has lower lumen levels and lesser resolution which our understanding and experience tell us will not satisfy the Indian customers. Indian users do not mind spending a little extra to get the top-notch specifications in their projectors. XGIMI is positioned in the premium product category with the best features and specs available at reasonable price points. At present we have no plans for a budget segment projector but we can always keep it in mind as we expand and go further.”