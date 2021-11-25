How to avoid getting trapped by scammers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are all set to arrive soon and a lot of potential buyers are looking forward to grabbing some great deals. The sale has become an up-and-coming trend for e-commerce focused businesses, consumers are looking forward to it and so are the hackers. One aspect of cybercrime that deserves a fair share of attention is the human element. We all know shopping can be a stressful time and that we sometimes give in to the pressure of finding that hard-to-get gift that’s so hot this year. Crooks know it too, and they’ll tailor their attacks accordingly.

Keep all this in mind McAfee, came up with the best ways and tips to shop online safely. In its latest reports, the cyber security firm has spotted all the scams which you can avoid during the upcoming sale season. So don’t be caught off guard anymore. Highlighted below are two of the many tips McAfee recommends to use while shopping online during such sales:

Email attachments that pretend to be from legitimate retailers and shippers

Standard scam hackers use is introducing malware via email attachments. During the holiday sale season, they’ll often send malware under the guise of offering emails and shipping notifications. Know that retailers and shipping companies won’t send offers, promo codes, and tracking numbers in attachments. They’ll call those things out in the body of an email instead.

The “too good to be true” offer

Special offers for a limited time, popular holiday items that are tough to find, and just the general preciousness of time during the season to get things done, like shopping. Scammers love this time of year. During the holidays, they’ll play on that scarcity and crunch you’re under in their offers and messaging. Enter the “too good to be true” offer, typically set up on phony sites. If the pricing, availability, or delivery time all look too good to be true, it may be a scam designed to harvest your personal info and accounts. Always avoid clicking random links and downloading files on your smartphones or PCs. Look for legitimate links if you think that the link is tweaked then don’t click them, that’s the best we can suggest you.