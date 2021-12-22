How to Optimise the Battery Performance of an iPhone

Apple iPhone owners are frequently concerned about how well their phone's battery performs. Although Apple has improved the battery performance of some of its most recent iPhones, owners of previous-generation phones still struggle to get the most out of their device's batteries. Nonetheless, you probably appreciate both the design and the functionality of your gadget, which is suitable for both work and play. But somehow, you'll have to deal with a problem that's as frequent as it is inconvenient: low battery life. The average battery life after a single charge varies greatly depending on the iPhone generation and how you use your smartphone.

With moderate use during the day, a newer iPhone's battery should last up to 24 hours, but streaming video, making calls, listening to music, and other intensive uses drain the battery significantly faster. However, it's often the unnoticed background activity that's to blame for that dead battery at the end of the day.

Here are a few tips for extending the life of your iPhone's battery.

Update your iPhone’s software to the most recent version

Ensure that your smartphone is running the most recent version of iOS.

Check to see whether you need to upgrade if you're on iOS 5 or later. To update your software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

If an update is available, you can update wirelessly by plugging your device into a power source, or you can update with the latest version of iTunes by plugging it into your computer.

Make adjustments to your settings

You may save battery life in two simple ways, regardless of how you use your device: lower the screen brightness and use Wi-Fi.

To save battery life, dim the screen or use Auto-Brightness.

Open Control Centre and move the Brightness slider to the bottom to dim the screen.

Auto-Brightness automatically adjusts the brightness of your screen to the lighting conditions. Set Auto-Brightness to On in Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations to enable it.

Activate the Optimized Battery Charging option

Optimized Battery Charging, which is available with iOS 13 and later, learns from your daily habits to reduce the amount of time your iPhone spends completely charged. It aids the battery in maintaining its full capacity for a longer period of time. Select Settings > Battery > Battery Health > Optimized Battery Charging from the drop-down menu.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirDrop should all be turned off

Wi-Fi is an excellent method to save money on data, but it won't help your battery if you're not using it right now. When you're out and about, your phone is continually searching for nearby Wi-Fi networks, which is why the list of available networks varies frequently. Similarly, Bluetooth and AirDrop are always hunting for a connection, but there's no necessity for them to be turned on all of the time.

The most efficient option is to disable these services in the Control Center. To switch off Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, simply tap the symbols. To see the AirDrop icon, slightly press down on the menu selections in the top left. You may also disable them by going to Settings > Wi-Fi, Settings > Bluetooth, and Settings > General > AirDrop > Receiving Off. Just remember to reactivate these services when you require them.

Turn off or limit the use of location services

In addition to 3G and Wi-Fi data, iPhone has a built-in GPS antenna to properly identify the device. Many apps make use of iPhone location services, which reduces battery life. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > OFF to turn off location services.

Turn off push alerts

The Apple Push Notification service informs you when your emails, notes, contacts, and other cloud data are synced to your iPhone. When Push is disabled, Fetch is another way to check for fresh data. Push is more power-hungry than Fetch in general. As a result, disable Push and configure Fetch to bring data less regularly or manually (i.e. upon request). Fetch New Data may be found in Settings > Mail > Accounts > Fetch New Data. Fetch New Data is selected, then the Push switch is selected to turn it off.

Avoid areas where there is no mobile coverage or where the signal is weak

This means you're either in a bad cell coverage region and your iOS device is looking for a better signal, or you've used your smartphone in low-signal situations and your battery life has suffered as a result.

By using Airplane mode, you can extend the life of your battery. Tap the Airplane mode icon in Control Centre. While in Airplane mode, you won't be able to make or receive calls.

Force close apps when not in use

If you're not using any apps, remember to close them because they can drain your battery. Swipe up from the gesture bar and hold to force-quit an app on your iPhone. Find the app you wish to close in the app switcher mode and swipe upon it.

Additional suggestions for extending the life of your iPhone battery include:

Avoid overcharging the battery or allowing it to die by keeping the charge between 30% and 80%;

Use the iPhone in its recommended operating temperature ranges, which are between 0°C and 35°C (32°F and 95°F); the best iPhone battery temperature range is between -20°C (-4°F) and 45°C (113°F).

Turn off iCloud, which is always synchronising your photos in the background.

