How to register for Covid-19 vaccination in India? How to receive daily updates?

Every Adult can and should register on CoWIN portal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

It is more than a year now that we are going through this pandemic situation. Several lockdowns and preventive measures later, we find ourselves in the middle of this pandemic, losing more and more people each day. The Vaccine has been developed sometime back now. But getting it to the people has been an issue. To help you through this pandemic situation, we are listing down the steps required to register yourself and your family for vaccination against Covid-19. Users can register directly on the CoWin platform or use the Aarogya Setu app to get registered.

Following are the steps to register through CoWin portal

Login into CoWIN website and Register/Sign.

Enter your mobile number and click 'Get OTP'.

Enter the OTP received on the phone and then click on ‘Verify’.

Enter all your details as per your Aadhar card. Once done, hit Register.

Once registered, you will receive an option to schedule an appointment. Click on ‘Schedule’ next to the name of the person registered.

Add your pin code and click on Search. The centres in the added pin code will appear.

Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.

Note - Users can register up to four members on a single login

Following are the steps to register through Aarogya Setu App

Click on the CoWIN tab on the home screen of Aarogya Setu App.

Select ‘Vaccination Registration’ and then enter your phone number.

Verify yourself with the OTP sent on your phone number.

Enter the required details on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page, as per the ID proof attached. Click on ‘Register’.

Keep checking the availability of the vaccine at the nearest vaccination centre daily. STAY HOME STAY SAFE.

Credits :CoWin India

