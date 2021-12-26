How to watch Netflix on your TV

Netflix has so many great TV shows and movies that it seems like every time you hear about something new to watch, it's already available on Netflix. As a result, you may be wondering how to watch the streaming service on your television. Relax, it's simple. Here's what you should know.

First, the basics: You'll need the Netflix app, which can be found on your smart TV(LG, Sony, VU, Xiaomi and more) or on a device connected to your TV. The most common are specialised streaming devices, such as an Android TV streaming device, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick, or Apple TV, and game consoles, such as a PlayStation or Xbox. After you've downloaded the app and the device, you'll need a Netflix subscription and a stable internet connection.

To elaborate on these steps let’s see what options do you have.

Streaming Devices:

While your current smart TV, game console, or Blu-ray player with Netflix may be the most affordable option, it may not be the best one for you. If you have an older device, for example, its Netflix app may be sluggish or unreliable. Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Mi TV stick, Roku, Nokia TV stick and there are so many options to choose from today.

You also miss out on interface updates or new features, such as the ability to watch interactive shows like Black Mirror's Bandersnatch or You vs. Wild (though this is not guaranteed). Or perhaps you'd prefer to use a real remote rather than your console's controller.

A new streaming device is the best way to get an up-to-date Netflix. Simply plug one of these devices into a spare HDMI port on your existing TV and follow the onscreen instructions. Many streamers include Netflix by default, but each device also has a Streaming Channels list or App Store where the app can be downloaded for free.

Upgrade to a smart TV

If you're going to buy a new TV anyway, it's likely to have an up-to-date smart TV system.

Plug-In Your Available Laptop with an HDMI cable

If you have a personal pc or laptop lying around, you can also connect it to the TV for using it as a monitor for streaming your favourite movies and series on the TV provided you are ready to take that many steps to connect it. Connect an HDMI cable from your laptop to your TV. If your laptop has an HDMI out port, connect one end of an HDMI cable to it, and the other to an available port on your TV. Make note of which HDMI port you connect to. Turn on your TV and select the HDMI source. Press the Input or Source button on your TV remote to select a video source. Once you select the right port, you should see your laptop screen mirroring your TV. Go to https://www.netflix.com in a browser on your laptop. Play the content you want to watch just like a regular website

Cast

If your TV has Chromecast available on it. You can directly cast your Netflix content to the TV without installing any app from any mobile device on the same WIFI connection.

Download the Netflix app for your Android or iPhone. You can download the app for free from the Google Play Store or Android App Store. Open the Google Play Store or App Store. Tap the Search tab at the bottom (iPhone and iPad only). Type Netflix in the search bar. Tap Netflix in the search results. Tap Install or Get next to the Netflix app. Connect the Chromecast to an HDMI port on your TV. Open the Netflix app on your smartphone or tablet. Tap the cast button while playing any content. The button is located in the upper-right corner of the video. A list of devices will appear. Tap your Chromecast device. This casts the video you are playing on your smartphone or tablet to your TV.

​