HP ENVY 14 and ENVY 15 laptops launched in India; specially made for creators

HP has announced the new ENVY portfolio to cater to the demands of today's content creators. The new portfolio, comprising ENVY 14 and ENVY 15 notebooks, fulfils the growing demand among creative professionals for devices that give them the freedom to create from anywhere. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of both the newly launched laptops.

In India, Gen Zs are enthusiastic and confident about themselves. They want to proactively shape their future and make an impact on society with what they create. To help these aspiring creators achieve their dreams, HP is launching an exclusive network called "HP Creators' Garage". This community, with an ethos based on HP's Garage legacy, provides budding creators with a springboard to learn from experts across India, collaborate, and share their skills with other creators.

The HP ENVY Portfolio is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year1. The HP ENVY notebooks are sleek personal creative studios, well-suited for a diverse range of creative consumers like photographers, designers, videographers, music composers or illustrators. Their pro-grade performance features with enhanced thermal design and long battery life will help creators on the go.

HP ENVY 14 features

The HP ENVY 14 is built with an immersive 14-inch display that delivers precise colours with a 16:10 display that offers an 11% greater viewing area than a traditional 16:9 laptop. HP ENVY 14 features colour calibration and Delta E <2 colour accuracy, so users can view their creations with greater accuracy, with 100% sRGB colour gamut.





Under the hood, the HP ENVY 14 is powered with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics to bring faster rendering, seamless playback, and smooth multitasking. It has an IR thermal sensor, thin-blade fans and heat pipes to keep the PC cool throughout the day. The company claims that the laptop is equipped with optimum power up to 16.5 hours of battery life and protects battery health with an adaptive battery optimizer



The HP Dynamic Power in the HP ENVY 14 allocates power between the CPU and GPU for the optimal creator workflow. The newly launched laptop is built with dual speakers and audio by Bang & Olufsen, providing users with the power to produce high-quality content.

HP ENVY 15 specifications



The HP ENVY 15 brings a minimalist design, with an aluminium chassis and diamond-cut design. It is made with a stunning 15.6-inch display that ensures prograde performance. The HP ENVY 15 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors and clubbed with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (MQ). It also offers gaming-class thermals to power through intensive workloads. The newly launched laptop is optimized with creative software programs and tools typically used by creators including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and more. The Portfolio also facilitates collaboration by offering HP QuickDrop to transfer photos, videos, documents, and more, wirelessly between PC and mobile devices.

Pricing and Availability



The HP ENVY Portfolio is available at HP World Stores, official website, large retail outlets such as Reliance, Croma, and leading e-commerce sites Amazon, Flipkart and major multi-brand outlets. Additionally, Adobe is exclusively offering a complimentary 1-month offer worth up to Rs 4,230 of all 20+ creativity and productivity software from Adobe with the purchase of HP ENVY. Consumers can also avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 by exchanging with any other HP laptop.

The HP ENVY 14 in India is launched in Natural Silver colour at a starting price of Rs 1,04,999. While the HP ENVY 15 is available for sale at a starting price of Rs 1,54,999.

