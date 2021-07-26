HP Victus launched in India; A new gaming laptop that solves all your problems

HP has expanded its laptop portfolio by introducing its next-generation mainstream gaming PC called Victus in India. The new gaming notebook range comprises a 16-inch unique laptop design in two colours, Mica Silver and Performance blue, ideal for both casual and experienced gamers. The all-new Victus 16 is made from post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic3, demonstrating the company's dedication towards a more sustainable future for the planet.

HP Victus specifications and features



Designed for both veteran gamers and enthusiast explorers, Victus is built with the DNA of HP’s powerful OMEN gaming lineup. It will be available in India in two processor’s options - AMD Ryzen 6 and Intel Core i5 processors. Both models provide an accessible, affordable, and an elevated gaming experience with FHD IPS 144Hz Display3, audio from Bang and Olufsen. It comes with an all-purpose backlit gaming keyboard, powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM graphics, and an upgraded cooling system that ensures smooth gaming performance. With a preinstalled Omen Gaming Hub, the device offers features like undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals.

As per HP India’s Gaming Landscape Report 2021, around 60% of Indian gamers want to spend under Rs 1lakh for a gaming PC and Victus portfolio can be their preferred gaming PC option. The study also suggested that gamers find PC gaming a stress buster and a tool to connect with friends and family. Over 92% of respondents also agreed that gaming helps relieve work/study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings.

HP Victus with AMD processors available in the following configurations:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processors

Graphics powered by up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 laptop GPU 6GB and AMD Radeon RX 5500M options

Memory Up to 16GB upgradable up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM

Powerful storage with 512GB PCIe storage

Mica silver colour with a distinctive lifestyle design

HP Victus with Intel 11th gen processor are available with the following configurations:

Responsive gaming with New Intel 11th Gen 11300H and Intel CoreTM i7-11800H series processors.

Graphics powered by up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB

Memory7 Up to 16GB upgradable up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM

Gaming and other activities seem quick and simple with a single SSD up to Gen4 512GB PCIe storage

Performance Blue colour with a distinctive lifestyle design

HP Victus Pricing & Availability